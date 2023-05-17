Should Arsenal really let Smith-Rowe leave this summer?

We asked Arteta to be ruthless a few weeks ago, and our message arrived. Arteta is tipped to make some bold transfer moves in the summer. Reports suggest he is keen to raise at least £100 million from player sales to add to his summer budget. Notably, one player tipped to go is Emile Smith-Rowe. The Hale End graduate’s days at Arsenal are numbered. Many are still processing a report last week, which claimed Arsenal would be willing to accept reasonable bids for the playmaker.

In line with last week’s reports’s, the Times claim the 22-year-old is on the list of players Arteta is willing to cash in on. With the midfielders the Gunners are tipped to buy, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo, Arsenal’s midfield could be powerful even with Rowe’s departure.

But is Emile Smith-Rowe’s leaving this summer justified? If I were Arteta, I would have kept him for his versatility; he can play either in attack or midfield. Other than that, like Ray Parlour still believing he is yet to reach his potential, letting him go may eventually leave Arsenal regretting it.

Ray Parlour told The Daily Star (when ranking his best Hale End graduates): “Saka has obviously been absolutely brilliant, so he would be up there.

“Jack Wilshere would certainly be one of them. I’m pleased he’s still involved in the club.

“I know he’s had his injuries, but I think potentially Smith Rowe is one of the best Hale End graduates,” Parlour explained. “He will be a top player.” Is allowing Smith Rowe to leave understandable if Arsenal get their top midfield signings, even though we haven’t see the limit of his potential yet?

Darren N

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Newcastle) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…