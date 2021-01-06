Should Arsenal recall Guendouzi this month?

All Arsenal fans were honestly expecting to see a new look midfield this season with the arrival of Thomas Partey and the failed purchase of Houssem Aouar. But not only were we let down by Aouar, we haven’t hardly seen Partey play for us yet either! Now he is expected back shortly from his double injury lay-off, Mikel Arteta has said it will be ‘like a new signing’ if we can keep him match fit for a while.

We have mostly made do with Elneny, Ceballos and Xhaka in the middle so far this season, which has hardly been awe-inspiring, until the arrival of Smith-Rowe on the scene in the last few games.

But we have seen our exiled midfielder Matteo Guendouzi excel after going on loan to Hertha Berlin and has even contributed a couple of goals as well. He has been highly praised by his coach Bruno Labbadia. “We’re glad we managed to recruit him,” he said.

“He is a very, very good player, who has a sense of space and is very technically skilled.

“Although he’s young, he gives instructions. He doesn’t care at all that he doesn’t speak the language.”

Considering our results before Christmas due to having zero creativity in the team, Arteta could now be regretting not making up with the young Frenchman in the summer.

Obviously we don’t know if there was any personal animosity between the boss and Guendouzi, but do you think it would be to Arsenal’s advantage to bring him back to the fold?

Our midfield needs as much help as it can get at the moment….