Should Arsenal recall Kieran Tierney to help our left-back crisis?

Arsenal are at risk of not having a recognized left back available in the coming weeks, which could result in Kieran Tierney returning sooner than expected.

Oleksander Zinchenko may be sidelined for a while with a calf injury, though it is unclear how long he will be away. Takehiro Tomiyasu is to join the Japan national squad for the Asian Games.

Most Gunners fans don’t think Kiwior should play left back because he hasn’t been impressive in his five appearances there thus far this season.

Mikel Arteta might need to consider his options. I believe the Spaniard may be persuaded to recall Kieran Tierney from his loan spell at Real Sociedad sooner rather than later, as buying a left-back may not be part of his January plan. The Scotland international has had a difficult time at Sociedad with injuries as he suffered a hamstring injury just as he was establishing himself. But he returned at the beginning of December and has played in all 6 games since and Sociedad have not lost one of them.

Though Zinchenko had ousted him at Arsenal’s left back, Tierney at left back had previously worked and may do so again. Tierney isn’t a bad player at all and if Arteta can simply use a tactical move that suits his strengths, he may still offer Arsenal something.

Who knows, he could even reignite Gabriel Martinelli’s spark on Arsenal’s left wing. The inverted full-back role hasn’t worked without Granit Xhaka, so it might be time for Tierney to return and reinstate the high-flying full-back role, as his pace and Martinelli’s speed could revitalise Arsenal’s left wing play.

Daniel O

