Should Arsenal recall Nwaneri after shock De Zerbi sacking?

Arsenal were reluctant to sanction a loan move for Ethan Nwaneri during the last transfer window and were prepared to retain him despite his limited playing time. Several clubs expressed interest in signing the young attacker, yet Mikel Arteta’s side were determined to ensure that any temporary departure would be carefully considered and beneficial to his development.

When Olympique Marseille emerged as a potential destination, Arsenal became more receptive to the idea. A key factor in that decision was the presence of Roberto De Zerbi as manager of the Ligue 1 side. The Italian coach has built a strong reputation for improving young players and implementing progressive tactical systems, which convinced Arsenal that Nwaneri would benefit from working under his guidance.

Development under De Zerbi

Arsenal’s confidence in De Zerbi appeared justified when he immediately placed Nwaneri in the starting eleven following his arrival in France. The decision reflected trust in the youngster’s ability and suggested that he would receive meaningful opportunities to grow in a competitive environment.

The Gunners believed that consistent exposure at the senior level, under a coach known for enhancing technical and tactical awareness, would accelerate Nwaneri’s progress. The arrangement seemed well structured, aligning with Arsenal’s broader strategy of nurturing emerging talent.

Uncertainty following managerial change

However, circumstances have shifted after Marseille and De Zerbi mutually agreed to part ways. The club confirmed his departure on its official website, creating uncertainty around Nwaneri’s immediate future. A change in management often brings alterations in selection preferences and tactical priorities, and there is no guarantee that the incoming coach will view the Arsenal loanee in the same light.

Arsenal must now assess their next move carefully. They could opt to allow Nwaneri to remain in France and observe how the situation develops, or consider recalling him if his role becomes uncertain. Much will depend on the intentions of Marseille’s new manager and whether Nwaneri continues to receive the opportunities deemed essential for his long-term development.