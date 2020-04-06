Should Arsenal reignite interest in cut-price Barca midfielder?

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Ivan Rakitic for some time now, and the midfielder finally looks set on a move.

The Croatian is set to enter into the final year of his playing contract with Barcelona over the coming months, and the Catalan club are said to be keen on cashing in.

Atletico Madrid are said to be a possible destination for him, but should Arsenal make their own move?

We are also believed to have a tight transfer budget going into the summer, although that could be boosted should we secure Europa League or Champions League football for next season.

I wouldn’t be shocked at a potential move for Rakitic this summer, especially given the fact that we lack an element of experience in that area currently, paired with the fact that Dani Ceballos could be returning to Real Madrid after his loan, and with Lucas Torreira linked with the exit door.

Both of the above would likely lead to two new arrivals in that position, with Ryan Fraser, Marc Roca and Jesse Lingard also linked, but none of these would bring the talent or experience that the 33 year-old would.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta is looking to add any experience to our young squad however, with only speculation to rely on, but having some older players in and around the squad couldn’t hurt.

Do Arsenal need to add more experience to the squad? Is Rakitic older than Arteta will be looking for? Would he be a first-team star in our current side?

Patrick