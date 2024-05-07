Should Arsenal reignite their interest for Vitor Roque?

Arsenal was one of the clubs that pursued Vitor Roque when he played for the Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense, as he showed great promise as a teenager.

Several clubs showed interest in his signature, including Tottenham, who rivaled Arsenal to add him to their squad.

However, the youngster chose to join Barcelona over his other suitors and completed his move to the Spanish club at the start of this year.

Life in Spain has been tough, and nowadays, he does not even get an audience from the Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez. His camp could take him away from Barca.

They are frustrated and have been in talks, which could force Barcelona to cash in on the youngster this summer.

A report from Four Four Two has revealed that Arsenal now has a second chance to sign him.

The Gunners can make Barca an offer that they cannot turn down to land the Brazilian at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Roque was good enough, he could have been getting enough game time at Barcelona.

The 19-year-old needs to be patient and adjust to life in Europe, which includes waiting for his time before he can get a chance to play for one of the continent’s top clubs.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.