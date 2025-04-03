Should Arsenal reignite their interest in Watkins in the summer?

Arsenal were interested in securing a deal for Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window and submitted an offer for his signature. However, their approach came too late, and Aston Villa immediately rejected the bid.

At the time, Villa was already in negotiations to sell Jhon Durán, who has since completed a move to Al Nassr. With that deal in place, Unai Emery’s side had no pressing need to offload another key player, making Watkins unavailable for transfer. Given his importance to the team and his outstanding performances this season, it was always unlikely that Villa would consider selling him midway through the campaign.

Watkins has been on Arsenal’s radar for several seasons. As a lifelong supporter of the club, he would likely welcome the opportunity to play at the Emirates. A move to North London would undoubtedly be appealing, and he may still hope for a renewed approach when the season ends. However, whether Arsenal still consider him a priority target remains uncertain.

The Gunners are currently compiling a list of potential striker signings ahead of the summer transfer window, with Andrea Berta expected to play a key role in strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad. Bringing in a prolific centre-forward is seen as a priority, particularly as Arsenal aim to build a squad capable of consistently challenging for major honours. However, according to Football London, the club are unlikely to revive their pursuit of Watkins, as they no longer see him as a preferred option.

Arsenal’s decision not to pursue Watkins further may indicate a shift in their recruitment strategy. While he remains a highly talented striker, the club appear focused on targeting younger forwards with long-term potential. Watkins will turn 30 in December, and investing heavily in a player approaching his thirties may not align with Arsenal’s long-term plans.