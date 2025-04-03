Oliie Watkins
Arsenal News Gooner News

Should Arsenal reignite their interest in Watkins in the summer?

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal were interested in securing a deal for Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window and submitted an offer for his signature. However, their approach came too late, and Aston Villa immediately rejected the bid.

At the time, Villa was already in negotiations to sell Jhon Durán, who has since completed a move to Al Nassr. With that deal in place, Unai Emery’s side had no pressing need to offload another key player, making Watkins unavailable for transfer. Given his importance to the team and his outstanding performances this season, it was always unlikely that Villa would consider selling him midway through the campaign.

Watkins has been on Arsenal’s radar for several seasons. As a lifelong supporter of the club, he would likely welcome the opportunity to play at the Emirates. A move to North London would undoubtedly be appealing, and he may still hope for a renewed approach when the season ends. However, whether Arsenal still consider him a priority target remains uncertain.

Watkins scoring against Arsenal
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Gunners are currently compiling a list of potential striker signings ahead of the summer transfer window, with Andrea Berta expected to play a key role in strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad. Bringing in a prolific centre-forward is seen as a priority, particularly as Arsenal aim to build a squad capable of consistently challenging for major honours. However, according to Football London, the club are unlikely to revive their pursuit of Watkins, as they no longer see him as a preferred option.

Arsenal’s decision not to pursue Watkins further may indicate a shift in their recruitment strategy. While he remains a highly talented striker, the club appear focused on targeting younger forwards with long-term potential. Watkins will turn 30 in December, and investing heavily in a player approaching his thirties may not align with Arsenal’s long-term plans.

______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Gyokeres Sweden
Arsenal seen as front-runners over Man Utd for in demand striker
Rudiger for Germany
Boost for Arsenal as Real Madrid star could be banned for first leg
Gabriel injured against Fulham
How will Gabriel’s absence affect Arsenal for the rest of the season?
Posted by

Tags Ollie Watkins

9 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  4. Depends if villa are still asking silly money.
    Even our reported £40 million bid seems to high for me, but a sensible £20-25 million and a reasonable salary would be a no brainier for a current full England international to compete with Saka, Martinelli and Trossard… in my opinion.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors