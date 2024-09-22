Should Arsenal replace Martinelli with Sterling today given his record against his former club?

If you were Mikel Arteta, would you consider starting Raheem Sterling against his former club, Manchester City? Over the past few months, Gabriel Martinelli has not been at his best in front of goal.

The Brazilian excels in many areas but falls short of fulfilling the essential duties of a forward. In an attacking role, we expect him to score goals or at least provide assists, but he fails to meet these expectations. As Martinelli faces challenges, the pressure on Arteta to improve the left wing position mounts. Focus has shifted from Leandro Trossard, who has secured a spot in the lineup during Odegaard’s absence, to calls for Raheem Sterling to receive an opportunity at left wing.

If there’s a game where starting Sterling, the Englishman, on the left wing could be an intriguing gamble, it’s this Manchester versus Arsenal match. The winger, who boosted an impressive tally of 131 goals and 73 assists in 339 games for Manchester City, has also posed a challenge for the Citizens.

Last season with Chelsea, he found the net both at home and away against Manchester City, contributing to the Blues’ unbeaten record against the reigning champions. Given his motivation to show the Citizens they were wrong, and of course his previous season’s performance against them, wouldn’t it make sense for Arteta to use him as a strategic advantage against his former teammates?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…