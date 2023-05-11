Should Arsenal replace Partey with Jorginho for the title run-in?

Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League have dwindled week after week. The Arsenal players have just failed to perform at the high levels they did earlier this season. Several of them have been chastised in recent weeks for failing Arteta. Thomas Partey is one such player.

The Gunners’ “midfield engine” hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks. He has failed to help Arsenal capture the dominance he has always given them when he is on the pitch. In Arsenal’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City, City players like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland “bullied” Partey. His performance in that game saw PL pundit Lee Dixon claim he had lost the plot.

Despite setbacks like these, fans continue to support their favorite players, both men and women.

“Partey, he needed help,” the Arsenal legend said on NBC Sports.

“If you’re an experienced midfield player, you should be able to work out certain things.

“But you are playing one of the world’s best teams. So it’s very difficult.

“I don’t want to be too critical of him, but he lost the plot.

“He wasn’t picking up; he was getting runners running off him. You might say he needed help.

“You might say that Arteta’s territory to say, ‘Right, Xhaka, go really tight and just plug those holes and get City to play in front of you’.

“They were just playing on the back of Partey the whole of that first half.”

Arteta has a difficult decision against Chelsea. Either trust his No. 5 or bench him and replace him in midfield with Jorginho. I doubt many people would oppose the idea of doing so. So, could Jorginho replacing Partey be the key to Arsenal, who are winless in four games, resuming their winning ways? We won’t know, but it is worth Arteta trying.

The Spaniard should have learned a lesson or two after his side’s humiliation at the Etihad. I’m sure he realized that the lineup he’s been using for the last few games isn’t working and that adjustments are required. We need to see the Arsenal manager be harsh and make significant changes to give his club a chance to win the league by returning to winning ways. The Gunners now need to win their final five games of the season.

For the Citizens, who still have six league games left after overtaking the Gunners today, can they end up dropping the six points Arsenal needs them to; who knows? The Premier League title chase will not be over until it is.