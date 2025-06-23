Should Arsenal replace Thomas Partey with youth or experience?

The future of Thomas Partey is up in the air. Currently, the Ghanaian international is more out than in, as talks continue to stall over new contract terms. Widely expected to sign a new deal, credible reports in the last few days have suggested otherwise. The player’s contract is up in just over a week. An agreement could still be reached beyond that date, but the club is in a race against time as clubs circle for the former Atlético man. There is mutual respect between the two parties, but Arsenal are treading cautiously due to his age, 32. A deal could yet be struck in the coming days, but as it stands, Partey is leaving the club.
Arsenal exploring diverse midfield options
A strong indicator of Partey’s likely departure is Arsenal’s growing interest in multiple midfield profiles. From Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard to Sevilla’s Lucien Agoumé, the Gunners have been linked with a wide range of defensive midfielders in recent days.
With this in mind, and particularly looking at the interest in a player like Nørgaard, should the Gunners focus on experience or youth when choosing a replacement for the potentially outgoing Ghanaian?
In Martín Zubimendi, Arsenal have found the perfect defensive midfielder, with the blend of Partey’s presence and Jorginho’s distribution. As a result, the Spaniard will likely be the undisputed first choice in the number six role, flanked by Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. That said, Partey’s replacement will need to accept a bit-part role behind Zubimendi, but does that mean the club should target experience over youth?
Should Arsenal target youth or experience?
The interest in 31-year-old Nørgaard suggests Arsenal are weighing all options. Prioritising youth aligns with the club’s broader transfer policy, but comes at a literal cost. Players approaching their prime often command hefty fees. By contrast, experienced players are typically cheaper, which is important as Arsenal look to address more pressing areas like the forward line.
Moreover, the loss of both Jorginho and Partey would leave a void in experienced leadership within the squad. Adding a seasoned midfielder would help maintain balance and offer depth behind Zubimendi without requiring regular starts.
If experience is the shrewder route, wouldn’t it make more sense to simply extend Partey’s contract? That would eliminate the need to dive back into the market and allow the club to concentrate fully on bolstering the attack.
Of course, it’s rarely that simple. There are likely many moving parts behind the scenes, and time is running out.
What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal prioritise experience or youth in replacing Partey?
Benjamin Kenneth
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Well we’ve already replaced him with experience, with Zubi coming in, so I think a young up and coming player would be ideal.
I really like the look of Wharton from Palace, but I fear he would cost too much for what is effectively a squad role.
If we went with experience, let’s bring Santi back!
The new CDM must have plenty of playing experience in the same position, because he’ll become one of our GK’s main outlets to escape the opposition’s high-press and become one of our playmakers
Rice and Merino could also play CDM
@Gai
I would have preferred Rice to continue his box to box role as NO8 he has a lot of energy and very atlethic. Merino is also a good NO8 because he is good in the box but too slow for my liking as a NO6 often lose the balls in dangerous areas. Having watcged and follow Zubimendi few games, he plays like Neves of PSG he can play well from the back with good technical abilities than Pathey and quite defensive. But for Epl, he isnt too physical and diminutive imo, he will be a minust at Aerial ball unlike Pathey. I wish we could retain Pathey.
Either is fine, as long as they’re good enough to do the job when called upon and won’t get fed up if they’re not in the first team by Christmas.
I think wages is the sticking issue for Partey’s renewal.
Heard he insists on a wage increase, but Arsenal want to maintain his 200k current pay.
If that is true, I support the club’s stance.
Who to get ? older player with premier league experience.
Agree on Partey – he’s a top player imo but clearly on the decline, so I think offering to maintain his wages is more than fair (if that’s the case, who knows). I suppose you could argue there aren’t many players out there who can do what he does, but I think we’d say zubimendi can, so we don’t need to be desperate.
Lots of stories about Partey one wonders if we are reacting to the truth of anything we are told. One time he’s refused a cut and now he wants a raise …… ànd aren’t we abusing a resource we are meant to need whatever a possible extension might be?
Or rather quietly let the fellow leave than all this abuse.
The other day we celebrated the departure of Xhaka and we’re yet to effectively replace him.
We need experience but not over 30 and not another DM. We need a creative midfielder who can play along odegaard or sub in for him. No more project.