Should Arsenal replace Thomas Partey with youth or experience?

The future of Thomas Partey is up in the air. Currently, the Ghanaian international is more out than in, as talks continue to stall over new contract terms. Widely expected to sign a new deal, credible reports in the last few days have suggested otherwise. The player’s contract is up in just over a week. An agreement could still be reached beyond that date, but the club is in a race against time as clubs circle for the former Atlético man. There is mutual respect between the two parties, but Arsenal are treading cautiously due to his age, 32. A deal could yet be struck in the coming days, but as it stands, Partey is leaving the club.

Arsenal exploring diverse midfield options

A strong indicator of Partey’s likely departure is Arsenal’s growing interest in multiple midfield profiles. From Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard to Sevilla’s Lucien Agoumé, the Gunners have been linked with a wide range of defensive midfielders in recent days.

With this in mind, and particularly looking at the interest in a player like Nørgaard, should the Gunners focus on experience or youth when choosing a replacement for the potentially outgoing Ghanaian?

In Martín Zubimendi, Arsenal have found the perfect defensive midfielder, with the blend of Partey’s presence and Jorginho’s distribution. As a result, the Spaniard will likely be the undisputed first choice in the number six role, flanked by Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. That said, Partey’s replacement will need to accept a bit-part role behind Zubimendi, but does that mean the club should target experience over youth?

Should Arsenal target youth or experience?

The interest in 31-year-old Nørgaard suggests Arsenal are weighing all options. Prioritising youth aligns with the club’s broader transfer policy, but comes at a literal cost. Players approaching their prime often command hefty fees. By contrast, experienced players are typically cheaper, which is important as Arsenal look to address more pressing areas like the forward line.

Moreover, the loss of both Jorginho and Partey would leave a void in experienced leadership within the squad. Adding a seasoned midfielder would help maintain balance and offer depth behind Zubimendi without requiring regular starts.

If experience is the shrewder route, wouldn’t it make more sense to simply extend Partey’s contract? That would eliminate the need to dive back into the market and allow the club to concentrate fully on bolstering the attack.

Of course, it’s rarely that simple. There are likely many moving parts behind the scenes, and time is running out.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal prioritise experience or youth in replacing Partey?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…