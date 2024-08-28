Should Arsenal rescue Mykhailo Mudryk from “chaotic” Chelsea?

Mykhailo Mudryk’s fortunes at Chelsea have not changed, and three games into the season, worries about his performance remain. Arsenal wanted the Ukrainian international in the winter of 2023, and his social media activity indicated his interest in the move.

However, the Gunners were not eager (or even willing) to meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s asking price. Chelsea beat them to the deal, with the Ukrainian club agreeing to an £88.5 million fee for the winger’s departure. The winger hasn’t lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, thanks to the club’s unsettled atmosphere, which has seen him coached by at least three different managers and new players arriving day and night.

The 23-year-old has failed to live up to his expectations, and the new Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, has not been shy about highlighting the player’s clear struggles. The Spanish tactician still expects to get the best out of him, but there are suggestions that what the player needs is a fresh start elsewhere.

That said, before the Friday transfer deadline, Mudryk might have found motivation to pursue a transfer to Arsenal, as he attempted to do while at Shakhtar. According to Darren Bent, the winger would have been a better version of himself at Arsenal, far superior to his performance at Chelsea.

“I still think Mudryk would have looked, not better than Trossard, but better in the Arsenal shirt than Chelsea’s,” said Bent on talkSPORT

“It hasn’t worked for him at Chelsea. It’s a bit of a mess, at the minute. A bit chaotic. He doesn’t know what he is doing.”

I guess you saw Mudryk’s post calling Mikel Arteta a top coach… Arsenal boasts significant stability, and Mikel Arteta and his technical bench have proven their ability to maximise the potential of previously written-off players like Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

Even on a loan exit, Mudryk should submit a transfer request (as stacked as Chelsea is, they may consider letting him go) and hope Arsenal warms to the idea of bringing him on board.

Leaving Chelsea to make amends for his mistakes in the winter of 2023 and joining Arsenal could potentially revive his career.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…