Should Arsenal rest either Thomas Partey or Jurrien Timber against Everton?

Injuries have tried to hold back Arsenal this season, but the Gunners have massively stepped up to try to keep their momentum going.

Before the match against Monaco, Mikel Arteta faced a dilemma regarding how to organise his defence.

There were suggestions in the lead-up to that game that the Arsenal boss didn’t have a suitable right back. We know that Ben White will be out until some time next year, and Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been out for a while.

Jurrien Timber, the team’s preferred right back, recently recovered from an ACL injury and can’t always be available. It takes time to fully recover from an injury like that.

So ahead of Arsenal versus Monaco, Timber was sidelined, and there was also chatter that Thomas Partey, the “backup” RB, was also not fit, but he played and impressed yet again.

For the time being, for Arsenal’s right back, it may be either Timber or Partey playing there until Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White return.

That said, is it now the case that only one of Partey or Timber can be in the lineup, rather than both?

It’s best not to play them together and risk injuries. Partey is prone to injuries, as he has shown so far this season, and Timber is not a consistent player. Therefore, if you play both of them together and they develop an issue, you won’t have a backup RB.

I understand that some may feel it isn’t logical to bench one of Arsenal’s top two players so far this season.

But why take a chance when you can opt for a safer approach? Even without Partey playing as a #6, Arsenal was at their best against Monaco.

Rice delivered an outstanding performance in his role as No. 6. If he can maintain that, Partey’s absence may not be a problem.

Given the current state of Manchester City and our previous situation without Martin Ødegaard, injuries can significantly impact your performance. Despite the unexpected nature of injuries, it’s possible to prepare for them at times.

Do you think it’s worth considering not playing Partey and Timber at the same time to always have an option for the right back?

Darren N