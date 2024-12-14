Should Arsenal rest either Thomas Partey or Jurrien Timber against Everton?

Injuries have tried to hold back Arsenal this season, but the Gunners have massively stepped up to try to keep their momentum going.
Before the match against Monaco, Mikel Arteta faced a dilemma regarding how to organise his defence.
There were suggestions in the lead-up to that game that the Arsenal boss didn’t have a suitable right back. We know that Ben White will be out until some time next year, and Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been out for a while.
Jurrien Timber, the team’s preferred right back, recently recovered from an ACL injury and can’t always be available. It takes time to fully recover from an injury like that.
So ahead of Arsenal versus Monaco, Timber was sidelined, and there was also chatter that Thomas Partey, the “backup” RB, was also not fit, but he played and impressed yet again.
For the time being, for Arsenal’s right back, it may be either Timber or Partey playing there until Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White return.
That said, is it now the case that only one of Partey or Timber can be in the lineup, rather than both?
It’s best not to play them together and risk injuries. Partey is prone to injuries, as he has shown so far this season, and Timber is not a consistent player. Therefore, if you play both of them together and they develop an issue, you won’t have a backup RB.
I understand that some may feel it isn’t logical to bench one of Arsenal’s top two players so far this season.
But why take a chance when you can opt for a safer approach? Even without Partey playing as a #6, Arsenal was at their best against Monaco.
Rice delivered an outstanding performance in his role as No. 6. If he can maintain that, Partey’s absence may not be a problem.
Given the current state of Manchester City and our previous situation without Martin Ødegaard, injuries can significantly impact your performance. Despite the unexpected nature of injuries, it’s possible to prepare for them at times.
Do you think it’s worth considering not playing Partey and Timber at the same time to always have an option for the right back?
Darren N
This makes sense. That said,I think they can still both start,but manage their minutes. For instance,take one of them out after 60-70 minutes. I don’t think Rice is fully fit either and that’s why he was subbed against Monaco. Subs are going to be crucial over this busy period.
The safer approach to allow us to rest partey is jorginho. He seems to have a good understanding with rice anyway.
Yes Man management is key here, Thomas Partey should be rested for this one and depending on how the first half on fold sees no action at all.
Yes Pathey should be rested, he played whole game against Monaco while Timber came at the 64th minutes for MLS. Timber can start at RFB while Pathey can have last 10minutes. Jorginho can be given some minutes, playing Merino & Odegard. Rice can come in later depending on how thing play out in first half. There is a real need for rotation.
This is a better option but Rice should replace Jorginho in as Defensive Midfielder while Merino and Odegaard occupy the other Midfield slots.
We need to win!!!! You don’t mess about. Thats how to drop points.
The other way to drop points, Reggie, is to keep playing players with niggling injuries.
I agree with Onyango regarding managing players – we all remember when Partey was brought back to early!!