Should Arsenal rest some stars in the FA Cup showdown against Liverpool?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad look set to face Liverpool at the Emirates in the FA Cup this weekend in what will be our first game of 2024. The FA Cup is a massive for Arsenal and Arsenal history, we’ve always had very good runs in the competition, still holding the record for the most FA Cup wins, having lifted the trophy a massive 14 times. It’s steeped in our history and for a lot of fans, is a must-win this season.

Arteta has already won the FA Cup at Arsenal and will be hoping he can do it again, silverware is a must this season and the FA Cup might be the easiest way to do it, but of course we were drawn against a top flight club like Liverpool which leaves us with a huge challenge on our hands.

It’s been reported by the Daily mail that Bukayo Saka is nursing a Achillies problem and although he has recently been playing through it, we could be set to miss our star right winger for the all-important cup game against Liverpool, and with a few niggling injuries all around the squad, is this the best time to give a few players a rest and give the second string players a run? Personally, I think yes, although the FA Cup is important, so are our players and risking playing Saka for example while he’s nursing an injury just isn’t worth it for me.

Some of our starting eleven for the past few weeks haven’t been really cutting it and we look to have lost that drive and desire to win football matches. In my opinion, we have plenty of great players but they look tired, and for me, they might just need a break and need the feeling of sitting on the bench and feeling that desire to get on and make a difference, but right now I’m not seeing it.

If it was any other opponent, I think Arteta rotates the squad and lets a few players rest and get minutes, but because it’s against Liverpool, I’m not too sure how Arteta will approach the game. Klopp will probably rotate a bit, but I’d also be guessing not as much as usual, both teams will want to go through to the next round and meeting so early in the competition means at least one of the heavyweights is going to be sent home, let’s hope for our sake, that’s not us.

For me, I’d like to see the likes of Emilie Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson get some minutes, I also think playing both Jorginho and Rice next to each other could make a huge difference in the midfield. Arteta has to bite the bullet and take a chance, clearly something isn’t fully clicking at the club at the moment and if he doesn’t starting trying to fix it, it could turn out badly for him and the club.

Daisy Mae

