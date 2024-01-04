Should Arsenal rest some stars in the FA Cup showdown against Liverpool?

Should Arteta rest players in the FA Cup against Liverpool?
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad look set to face Liverpool at the Emirates in the FA Cup this weekend in what will be our first game of 2024. The FA Cup is a massive for Arsenal and Arsenal history, we’ve always had very good runs in the competition, still holding the record for the most FA Cup wins, having lifted the trophy a massive 14 times. It’s steeped in our history and for a lot of fans, is a must-win this season.
Arteta has already won the FA Cup at Arsenal and will be hoping he can do it again, silverware is a must this season and the FA Cup might be the easiest way to do it, but of course we were drawn against a top flight club like Liverpool which leaves us with a huge challenge on our hands.
It’s been reported by the Daily mail that Bukayo Saka is nursing a Achillies problem and although he has recently been playing through it, we could be set to miss our star right winger for the all-important cup game against Liverpool, and with a few niggling injuries all around the squad, is this the best time to give a few players a rest and give the second string players a run? Personally, I think yes, although the FA Cup is important, so are our players and risking playing Saka for example while he’s nursing an injury just isn’t worth it for me.
Some of our starting eleven for the past few weeks haven’t been really cutting it and we look to have lost that drive and desire to win football matches. In my opinion, we have plenty of great players but they look tired, and for me, they might just need a break and need the feeling of sitting on the bench and feeling that desire to get on and make a difference, but right now I’m not seeing it.
If it was any other opponent, I think Arteta rotates the squad and lets a few players rest and get minutes, but because it’s against Liverpool, I’m not too sure how Arteta will approach the game. Klopp will probably rotate a bit, but I’d also be guessing not as much as usual, both teams will want to go through to the next round and meeting so early in the competition means at least one of the heavyweights is going to be sent home, let’s hope for our sake, that’s not us.
For me, I’d like to see the likes of Emilie Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson get some minutes, I also think playing both Jorginho and Rice next to each other could make a huge difference in the midfield. Arteta has to bite the bullet and take a chance, clearly something isn’t fully clicking at the club at the moment and if he doesn’t starting trying to fix it, it could turn out badly for him and the club.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
We’ll only play the upcoming EPL game on the 20th, so our main players should play in FA Cup as an exercise
Arteta could do some experiments by using some of his main players as substitutes
Play the FA cup as an exercise?
What are your expectations for Arsenal?
Shelve the FA Cup so we can win the Premiership and Champions League?
I have news for you – based on the form of this team recently I would not pin much hope on Arsenal being anywhere near winning either of those.
The FA Cup should be a priority for Arsenal.
Our league form isn’t good for a marathon like EPL, but we could still win a knockout competition like UCL with luck
@gai, as much as I would prefer the coach to prioritize the cup he wants to win, he should do well in FA cup it’s an opportunity to fine tune some tactics with his players. Besides, you never can tell which trophy Arsenal might win at the end of the season. Nothing can be overly predicted.
My take is the coach should lineup 70% of his first 11 and make a statement in FA match after 2 loses.
I’d prefer Arteta to do some experiments in the FA Cup game, so he could use the new tactic and lineup in EPL
Rest players with a 2-week break coming up. BRILLIANT!!!
Full strength team, meaning Ramsdale and ESR start!!
Yes of course and let’s send them home together with a wonderful cotton towel to wipe off their sweat
I’d like to see Trossard in the false 9, but other than that, it’s not actually possible too rotate, because we’re already down to the bare bones, and it’s Liverpool by the way.
I’m in two minds.
Play the best available, race into a 3 goal lead and then bring on the fringe players 🙂 for the remainder. OR, treat the match as an opportunity to give vital minutes to the fringe players that everybody thinks are rusty and need a run out to prove that Arteta should have picked them all along.
I generally take the view that you play your strongest team which you hope does well before making changes. I am not a fan of playing catch up too late in the game with the so called best players being brought on to try and save the day.
What if we put on another lacklustre display with the fittest and the best? Play a second string and then if we get trounced we will assume that Arteta values the Prem and our chances in the CL rather than more fixtures in the FA Cup.
We need to play the team that gives us the best chance of winning the game. Therefore, maybe some changes that freshen up the team but not weaken it. Easier said than done.
No I want silverware
Obviously, if there is anyone in need of rest then yes but we should play a strong team
I would also use Ramsdale and ESR
If it’s true that Saka has been nursing an achilles injury, then it explains a lot and is a disgrace risking something more serious.
Play the best side possible for this cup game. They’ll have plenty of down time before the Palace game.