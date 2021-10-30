Should Arsenal return for impressive Ligue 1 ace?

Jonathan David is scoring enough goals at Lille to give Arsenal more reasons to sign him.

Todofichajes says the Gunners retain an interest in him. With Alexandre Lacazette leaving soon, do you want him at the Emirates?

The Canadian has been attracting the attention of Arsenal since he was at Gent but he moved to France to sign for Lille instead.

That step looks like the right one, considering how well he has developed at the Ligue 1 side.

However, he probably won’t stay there forever and it could be smart for Arsenal to make him the replacement for the outgoing Lacazette.

He has scored 8 goals from 12 league matches this season, including one against PSG on Friday.

Lille has been selling their players to Arsenal in the last few seasons and David could be the next player that swaps the French club for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Transfermarkt values him at €35.00m, that fee shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay to land a proven goal scorer.

The New York-born attacker is just 21 and will give Arsenal several years of quality service if he makes the move now.

We have several other strikers that we’re targeting, but David stands out with his fine performances in France. Do you think he is good enough to play for us?