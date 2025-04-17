Should Arsenal return for Serhou Guirassy after release clause revealed?

Serhou Guirassy is one of the strikers Arsenal had previously shown interest in signing, but the Gunners ultimately missed out on securing his services, with Borussia Dortmund winning the race for his signature.

The Guinea international has been in outstanding form since his move to BVB, and Arsenal may now be reflecting on a missed opportunity. His recent performances, particularly on the European stage, have only reinforced the belief that he could have been a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Last night, Guirassy delivered a remarkable individual display by scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League. Although Borussia Dortmund were ultimately eliminated from the competition, his contribution did not go unnoticed. With his latest goals, Guirassy has now tallied 13 goals in 14 Champions League matches this season, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

As reported by Mirror Football, he has also surpassed the previous club records held by Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland for the highest number of goals scored in a single Champions League campaign by a Dortmund player. This feat underscores not only his prolific nature but also the magnitude of his impact on the European stage.

Arsenal may have another opportunity to pursue the striker this summer. According to the same report, Guirassy has a release clause in his contract set at approximately £60 million. While this figure is significantly higher than what the Gunners might have paid had they moved for him earlier, it remains within the club’s financial reach, and his form suggests he could be a transformative signing.

Despite being 29, Guirassy has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in front of goal and brings with him a wealth of experience. His clinical finishing and presence in the final third could offer Arsenal a new dimension in attack, potentially providing the firepower needed to mount a serious Premier League title challenge.

Guirassy’s consistent goalscoring and proven quality at the highest level make him a compelling option for Arsenal, who may now be more motivated than ever to revisit their interest when the transfer window reopens.