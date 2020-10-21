Should Arsenal revert to a Back Four with Partey in front?

Back three reducing chances of winning!
Would resorting to a back four really change much going forward?
Another Arsenal legend has decided to have his say after Arsenal’s recent loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.
The Sun has reported that ex Arsenal player Tony Adams has “urged Mikel Arteta to switch to a back four” following the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.
As Arsenal released their starting 11, it became clear that Arteta stuck to a back three with three central defenders and two wingbacks in the form of Bellerin and Tierney on the right and left. But Adams has said that by selecting this formation it is causing a huge lack of creativity in the final third, which is why we failed to even score a goal against City.
Speaking to Premier League Productions Tony Adams was reported as saying: “I think it’s time for a back four. I’ve been saying it since the start of the season. It wins you cup games, it doesn’t win you league titles. If he wants to build for the future. I think he’s got problems with Hector [Bellerin], I think his defending today wasn’t very good at all. But I’d like him to go to a back four.
They’ve got Gabriel now, get him a partnership. They’ve been unlucky at the start with [Rob] Holding going down but get them into a back four. They look like they’ve a holding midfielder now who’s got a bit of presence and build for the future.”
Gooners do you agree? Should Arsenal try out the back four option and stop using the left and right-backs as wingers, or will it be a case of the more he tries the back three with wing-backs the more it is likely to work out in the end?
Shenel Osman
We should revert to back four and play 4_1_2_3 effective relay, transmission and killer passes; from effective wing backs, for Counter attacks and Deffence. Try during training before implementation.
“Back three reducing chances of winning!”, it’s actually the opposite. Our defence has been so bad, that it has improved our chances of winning.
A back three has yielded two trophies, and we have won all our games this season, apart from two, which were Liverpool, and City away (two hardest games we will play this season). Yes, we’re not creating a lot, but it’s false it to say it’s not working.
The back 3 has made it diffficult for teams to beat us and score more goals against us, whereas the back 4 makes it easier for us to create and score. I think the formation should not be generalised but rather should depend on the opponent. I feel for the EUL game and the Leicester match on Sunday we can revert to a back 4, but again I am worried about Bellerin defending. The guy is great going forward but should also concentrate on his defensive duties to provide more cover to the central defence. Also I feel the partnership of Louis and Gabriel is fine as Louis offers us both experience and the ability to provide precise long balls and also can take free kicks. The midfield 3 coould be Partey-Ceballos-Xhaka and also ESR can be trained for the role of creator. Instead of putting Willian as false no.9, MA can try him in the creative midfield role in the mould of Barkley or Mount.
We should alternate between the current 3-4-3/4-3-3 hybrid and a more attacking 4-3-3 depending on the opponent we face. Could we have scored more goals vs liverpool and man city with a more attacking approach, absolutely but we could have also get our asses whooped. Without partey our midfield was too soft to go too attacking especially with the level of the “smaller” teams this season. If liverpool and city can eat 7 and 5 goals we can do worse.