Should Arsenal revert to a Back Four with Partey in front?

Back three reducing chances of winning!

Would resorting to a back four really change much going forward?

Another Arsenal legend has decided to have his say after Arsenal’s recent loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Sun has reported that ex Arsenal player Tony Adams has “urged Mikel Arteta to switch to a back four” following the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

As Arsenal released their starting 11, it became clear that Arteta stuck to a back three with three central defenders and two wingbacks in the form of Bellerin and Tierney on the right and left. But Adams has said that by selecting this formation it is causing a huge lack of creativity in the final third, which is why we failed to even score a goal against City.

Speaking to Premier League Productions Tony Adams was reported as saying: “I think it’s time for a back four. I’ve been saying it since the start of the season. It wins you cup games, it doesn’t win you league titles. If he wants to build for the future. I think he’s got problems with Hector [Bellerin], I think his defending today wasn’t very good at all. But I’d like him to go to a back four.

They’ve got Gabriel now, get him a partnership. They’ve been unlucky at the start with [Rob] Holding going down but get them into a back four. They look like they’ve a holding midfielder now who’s got a bit of presence and build for the future.”

Gooners do you agree? Should Arsenal try out the back four option and stop using the left and right-backs as wingers, or will it be a case of the more he tries the back three with wing-backs the more it is likely to work out in the end?

Shenel Osman