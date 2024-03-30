Should Arsenal risk Martinelli against City with Bayern Munich on the horizon?

Arsenal travels to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with the hope of leaving Manchester with all three points.

It would be a huge mistake for Mikel Arteta to start Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City if he is fit.

Some may condemn me for making such a remark, but James Benge’s revelation on why Martinelli shouldn’t start vs. City may convince you.

According to the pundit on Charles Watts’ YouTube channel, Arteta should not rush the Brazilian winger back into the team because he risks reopening his cut. The 22-year-old had not played since early March, when he suffered a serious cut to his foot in Arsenal’s 6-0 victory against Sheffield. Benge believes it is too early to count on him, but when Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters, he is a player who can easily lead them to a crucial victory over the Bundesliga giants.

“I would probably play it safe with Martinelli as well, because you know that is an injury – a cut on your foot if you go play 90 minutes of football could well reopen no matter how well stitched up it is,” he stated.

“I think he would be the one I would apply the most caution to, and also he will be the one that could be most effective in the weeks ahead against Bayern, whoever they play at right back, especially for Joshua Kimmich, his pace would just be so valuable in those games.

“It just feels like he’s the one that would be the biggest gamble, so the one that you’re shrewdest to avoid messing with.”

Yes, Arteta must field his best players against Manchester City, but he must also exercise caution. With a jam-packed fixture until the end of the season, the Spaniard cannot afford to lose any of his key players to a long-term injury.

That said, Gabriel Jesus could want to prove to Manchester City that he’s better than they believed, and starting him on the left wing with Havertz in striking may be the perfect element of surprise to catch the Cityzens off guard.

Daniel O

