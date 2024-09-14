Should Arsenal risk starting Jesus at Spurs on his return from injury?

Playing Jesus from the start will be a mistake in the spurs game.
The Gunners will be hoping to get any boost they can ahead of the trip to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, given the number of absentees we’ll have for that game due to suspension and injuries.
Mikel Arteta signing a new contract extension over the week will provide that lift a bit, however it is the return Gabriel Jesus that will give us that much needed boost, having been out for almost three weeks now with a groin injury suffered ahead of the game against Aston Villa.
The Brazilian is now back in first team training with an eye on potentially starting at the weekend. Given the number of absences, it’ll give us wiggle room to make more adjustments that will allow a certain German (Kai Havertz) to be available to provide an option in midfield.
However any plans to start him for the game against Spurs should be put on hold right now because it will be a mistake ,potentially doing worse instead of bettering the situation.
Thrusting him into a game of this magnitude without the fitness and match sharpness will most likely see him perform well below his best and not be able to give a 100 per cent on the day. There’s also the risk of going straight back to the treatment room owing to the fact that it will be a very physical match which will be very grueling and demanding and might prove to just be too much for him when he’s just returning from an Injury.
He’s a warrior, He’s a player who’ll be happy to carry on regardless of pain, but Mikel Arteta and the club needs to be sensible here so as not to risk a recurring injury. There are fine players such as Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and even Gabriel Martinelli who can still fill in at center forward while Havertz moves into midfield so there’s no need to rush starting him back in the Spurs game straight away.
Who among the aforementioned trio would be the best option to use at Center forward if Havertz is deployed in midfield?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No. If Havertz is deployed in midfield, Trossard would likely play CF
@Gai I wish to see Arteta use Arsenal pacey forwards to hurt Spuds because they always keep high line . Matinelli can finish well when in front of goal post But if not against Spuds it can be experimented in other games.
Sterling Matinelli Saka
Most defenders will find it difficult to handle their pace. If Arteta gets his selection right Arsenal still have what it takes to win the match or at least take a point of Spurds
Martinelli would be assigned in the CF position if he could play with his back to goal as Havertz, Jesus and Trossard do
The last time he started in that position, he got bullied by the big CBs
i would be surprised if Jesus does not start, assuming fit
while some Arsenal fans, it seems particularly on JA, don’t rate Jesus, it is clear that Arteta trusts him as a natural centre forward
i fully expect Jesus to start up top and Havertz to drop back to the right #8 replacing Rice, two things that drive JA mad
Yea, if Jesus is fit he can have some minutes but coming from injury, we may not expect too.much from his performance.
We surely need Havertz in middield because he is combertive like Odegard and has pass in him like Odegard.
It’s not that I don’t trust Jesus when selected, it’s a combination of the facts that (a) he doesn’t score a lot of goals for a CF – never has done really – and (b) he’s quite injury prone so isn’t in a position to improve much on (a) even if he wants to (and we all assume he does). Anyway, you never know this could be the start of a good run for him.
Jesus struggles to score when 100% fit, so I would not start him, especially as a striker.
Rather see Trossard as the striker if Arteta moves Havertz to midfield.
I’m sure there will be moaning regardless of Arteta’s selections, because there is no natural striker, and midfield is makeshift.
I agree with you about Jesus. He has only got into double figures in the EPL three times since arriving in England back in 2016.
Even when fully fit, he isn’t a prolific scorer – 4 goals in 27 EPL games last season is pretty awful even by players who aren’t supposed to be natural attackers.
I agree. Easily said, but we need to find a way to win this game without knowingly risking players for the next games. It’s a derby and even with our best 11, things often don’t go to plan in a derby. If Jesus is not 100% don’t risk him as a starter. Shore up the midfield and let Saka, Sterling, and Trossard loose to terrorize their high line.