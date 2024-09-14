Should Arsenal risk starting Jesus at Spurs on his return from injury?

Playing Jesus from the start will be a mistake in the spurs game.

The Gunners will be hoping to get any boost they can ahead of the trip to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, given the number of absentees we’ll have for that game due to suspension and injuries.

Mikel Arteta signing a new contract extension over the week will provide that lift a bit, however it is the return Gabriel Jesus that will give us that much needed boost, having been out for almost three weeks now with a groin injury suffered ahead of the game against Aston Villa.

The Brazilian is now back in first team training with an eye on potentially starting at the weekend. Given the number of absences, it’ll give us wiggle room to make more adjustments that will allow a certain German (Kai Havertz) to be available to provide an option in midfield.

However any plans to start him for the game against Spurs should be put on hold right now because it will be a mistake ,potentially doing worse instead of bettering the situation.

Thrusting him into a game of this magnitude without the fitness and match sharpness will most likely see him perform well below his best and not be able to give a 100 per cent on the day. There’s also the risk of going straight back to the treatment room owing to the fact that it will be a very physical match which will be very grueling and demanding and might prove to just be too much for him when he’s just returning from an Injury.

He’s a warrior, He’s a player who’ll be happy to carry on regardless of pain, but Mikel Arteta and the club needs to be sensible here so as not to risk a recurring injury. There are fine players such as Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and even Gabriel Martinelli who can still fill in at center forward while Havertz moves into midfield so there’s no need to rush starting him back in the Spurs game straight away.

Who among the aforementioned trio would be the best option to use at Center forward if Havertz is deployed in midfield?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

