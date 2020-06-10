Should Arsenal rival Tottenham for Premier League captain?

One of the interesting transfer stories that have been flying around recently has been the likely transfer of Southampton captain, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as reported by the Standard.

The Premier League side is in a similar position to Arsenal with our captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Dane looks to be on his way out of Saint Mary’s.

The Standard claims that Tottenham are interested in a move for the former Bayern Munich midfielder and he has revealed that he wants to join a team that he can compete in and win the Champions League and Premier League.

Arsenal would represent a stepping stone for him and although we haven’t been linked with a move for him, I think we should try to sign him.

Hojbjerg plays predominantly as a central midfielder and he has continued to prove that he is probably Southampton’s most important player.

According to Whoscored, he has played 22 times in his preferred central midfield position this season and he earned an average rating of 6.91 from that position.

Arsenal has had to use the likes of Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in central midfield on different occasions but this position isn’t their preferred role.

Torreira has previously complained about being played out of position while Xhaka is primarily a defensive midfielder.

Signing Hojbjerg would bring balance to our team and the midfielder has both the experience and the drive to win things which would be good for our dressing room.