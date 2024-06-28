Should Arsenal sacrifice Kiwior to secure top class Italian international left-back?

Perhaps we should contemplate offering Jakub Kiwior to Juventus, as it could potentially position Arsenal as the front-runner in the Ricardo Calafiori transfer race.

There are reports coming out of Italy that indicate Juventus is interested in signing Calafiori from Bologna (in fact there are claims he’s already agreed terms with them). However, it seems they’re facing some difficulties in meeting his asking price of around £42 million. The Old Lady is also closely monitoring our Polish defender, Jakub Kiwior, out of concern that they might not afford the deal for the versatile Bologna defender.

At the Emirates, there’s been talk about strengthening the left side of our defence. That plan could cost us a player (Kiwior or Zinchenko).

But picture this: We offer Kiwior to Juventus, a deal that the Italian giants can easily handle. Once they secure Kiwior, they’ll drop their pursuit of Calafiori, whom we have a higher likelihood of signing given his outstanding performance last season and in the Euros.

Juventus is a major obstacle to signing Italian players.

We really admire Riccardo Calafiori, but considering Juventus is still in the title race, it’s understandable if we feel a bit cautious when it comes to negotiating with Italian players. The Manuel Locatelli deal taught us that these Italian Serie A talents often have a strong desire to play for Juventus, and that’s their ultimate dream.

If Juve already has Kiwior and no longer pursues Calafiori, wouldn’t it be easier for the Bologna man to join? We may just ask Jorginho to help us convince him.

At Arsenal, Calafiori could not only play left back, but he could also be the best deputy for Gabriel Magalhaes at LCB.

