Should Arsenal sacrifice other signings to land Rice and Caicedo?

Arsenal wants Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, which means they are looking to buy two of the most expensive midfielders available at the moment and it will be challenging for them to pull it off.

Mikel Arteta’s men also want a striker and possibly a defender. All these positions need to be strengthened, so it makes sense for them to spread their transfer budget.

However, Football Insider says they could sacrifice all their other targets and focus on adding Rice and Caicedo to their squad in the summer.

Their midfield is a position they keenly want to bolster and these two players will make it solid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to splash the cash to win the Premier League, which requires us to spend on several positions in the squad.

It would be great if we buy both midfielders, but the entire team needs to be bolstered, so adding them to the squad will not make up for our lack of depth in defence.

The club must look at the positions it needs to strengthen and spend the money needed to sign the talents to make the group better than in this campaign.

