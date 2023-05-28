Should Arsenal sell Balogun if we could gain £40 million for him?

We’ve been asking if Arsenal should keep or offload Folarin Balogun for months. Everyone has had a say on whether selling or keeping him is right. But before I tell you which side I’m on, I’d like to ask if the 21-year-old were to return to Arsenal next season, would he be able to break into the starting 11?

Well, I’m in the ‘let’s cash in on Balogun’ band; the striker has done himself well, but there are no guarantees he’ll return to Arsenal and start. If Arteta had to pick between Jesus, Nketiah, or him, Jesus would be favoured, and Nketiah and Balogun would come last in the pecking order. If Balogun is serious about his future, he needs to push for a permanent exit. He should continue in France, continue soaring, and move to the Bundesliga like all Ligue 1 hotshots, then, when ready, look to return to England.

Interestingly, as per ex-Arsenal academy graduate Jay Bothroyd, Arteta could easily add £40 million to his transfer kitty from his sale. “The first one I’d say would be [Folarin] Balogun. He’s been playing in France this year. I’d sell him because he’s done so well; you could get £40 million-ish, I would say,” said Bothyroyd on FourFourTwo.

Balogun has been a big hit in Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals in 35 games for Stade de Reims. Yes, the boy has potential, but sadly, he isn’t the physical “super striker” Arsenal need to go to the next level.

Should Arsenal cash-in on Balogun if we could get at least £40 million?

Darren N

