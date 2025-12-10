Should Arsenal sell Ben White as Timber shines?

Jurrien Timber has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right back, a position he fully merits as he continues to deliver consistently high-level performances. Previously, he had been competing with Ben White for the role, and both players were considered more than capable options. Last season, Mikel Arteta frequently alternated between them, but this campaign he has remained committed to the player who has shown the strongest form, and that has been Timber. The Dutchman has impressed supporters and analysts alike, with some considering him the most underrated member of the current Arsenal squad.

Timber’s Influence on Arsenal’s Defence

In recent matches, Timber has also demonstrated his versatility by stepping in at centre back, but the right back position is firmly his at present. His contributions in build-up play, defensive solidity and positional intelligence have strengthened Arsenal’s overall structure. As the season progresses, Timber is expected to maintain this level, and he appears confident that he can continue meeting the expectations placed upon him. His development has created a competitive challenge within the squad, particularly for White, who now faces reduced opportunities when the full team is fit.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal may consider selling White, particularly if funds are required during the season. Some observers have argued that he could be a valuable asset to cash in on. However, the situation is not as straightforward as it appears.

Arsenal’s Stance on Ben White

According to Football Insider, Arsenal do not consider White for sale during the current campaign. Despite Timber’s strong form and secure hold on the right back position, the report states that the club have not contemplated moving White on and expects him to remain at the Emirates until the end of the season. This stance reflects the value the coaching staff places on maintaining depth and quality across defensive positions, especially as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts.

White’s presence ensures that Arteta retains reliable options in defence, while Timber’s emergence highlights the growing strength of the squad. Together, they contribute to a robust and adaptable back line, essential for sustaining the club’s ambitions throughout the season.