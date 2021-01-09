Should Arsenal sell Eddie Nketiah to West Ham?

For most Arsenal fans, it feels like Eddie Nketiah has been at the club for a long, long time, without ever really breaking into the first team set up. He has actually been with the Gunners for just six years, joining us at 16 years old after being released by Chelsea.
Once he hit the U18s he was known as a prolific goalscorer, and was quickly promoted to the U23s, where he carried on scoring despite his age, and Arsene Wenger introduced him to the senior side. Fans started to take notice when he came on as a sub in a League Cup game against Norwich and scored both goals and we were excited for his future.
But that promise has never quite materialised. Eddie has continued to be prolific against Smaller sides (i.e. League Cup, Europa League and England U21 qualifiers) but in the League he has managed just 4 goals in 33 appearances, although mostly off the bench.
The superstriker never seems to emerge, but I guess we have to remember he is still only 21 and has rarely had a run in the senior side, but I don’t think fans are as excited about him displacing Aubameyang or Lacazette any more.
So, the rumours today are that West Ham are considering making an offer for Eddie, after selling Hillier to Ajax for 20m, and we could probably do with selling a few youngsters to top up our transfer kitty so any offer should be considered.
Eddie himself may like the idea of playing more regularly for the Hammers and seeing if he can find his mojo at a new club, but how many Gooners think we should refuse any offer and give Nketiah more time to come good for us?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes we should
He’s a good lad and works hard. Any sale should have a buy back clause. He will come good from playing more regularly and that move to the hammers will benefit him being another fresh start…
My problem with goner stars is that there seems to be a less amount of discipline in the squad. My take tho
We have to start selling players to get some funds in the team.
Eddie – 25mil
Torriera – 20-25mil
Sokratis+Ozil+Mustafi – 10mil (just get them off the books!!)
Mavroponos – 7-10mil
Use the money to get Buendia
Bring back Guendouzi and sign Balogun on a new deal
YES. He is no 4 in the pecking order behind Aubam. Lacazette and Martinelli – and we don’t know how good Balogun is.
Only if West Ham offer 20+ M, because he has great work ethic, a homegrown and clicks well with the other academy wonderkids like Smith-Rowe/ Saka/ Maitland-Niles. The problem with the likes of Afobe, Akpom, Lacazette, Nketiah and Balogun is they’re jack-of-all-trades, but master of none
To win a major trophy, Arsenal need various player types who make us able to use different tactics and the ones who’re excellent in duels. Unfortunately the likes of Afobe, Akpom, Lacazette, Nketiah and Balogun aren’t specialists who can be relied upon in one-on-one situation or in aerial duels
Having said that, Nketiah, Balogun and John-Jules have been playing with Smith-Rowe/ Saka/ Maitland-Niles, longer than Lacazette/ Aubameyang with our academy prospects. So we shouldn’t sell the kids for less than 20 M, since Nketiah and Balogun would most likely work better with Smith-Rowe/ Saka/ Maitland-Niles
Sell Eddie keep ballogun so until summer we have auba,lacca,ballogun, martinelle as strikers that’s enough, sell auba and lacca in the summer and invest in young talent, and please stop giving big salaries to 30+ players, we should sell them and get back some money…