Should Arsenal sell Eddie Nketiah to West Ham?

For most Arsenal fans, it feels like Eddie Nketiah has been at the club for a long, long time, without ever really breaking into the first team set up. He has actually been with the Gunners for just six years, joining us at 16 years old after being released by Chelsea.

Once he hit the U18s he was known as a prolific goalscorer, and was quickly promoted to the U23s, where he carried on scoring despite his age, and Arsene Wenger introduced him to the senior side. Fans started to take notice when he came on as a sub in a League Cup game against Norwich and scored both goals and we were excited for his future.

But that promise has never quite materialised. Eddie has continued to be prolific against Smaller sides (i.e. League Cup, Europa League and England U21 qualifiers) but in the League he has managed just 4 goals in 33 appearances, although mostly off the bench.

The superstriker never seems to emerge, but I guess we have to remember he is still only 21 and has rarely had a run in the senior side, but I don’t think fans are as excited about him displacing Aubameyang or Lacazette any more.

So, the rumours today are that West Ham are considering making an offer for Eddie, after selling Hillier to Ajax for 20m, and we could probably do with selling a few youngsters to top up our transfer kitty so any offer should be considered.

Eddie himself may like the idea of playing more regularly for the Hammers and seeing if he can find his mojo at a new club, but how many Gooners think we should refuse any offer and give Nketiah more time to come good for us?