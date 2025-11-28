Should Arsenal sell Lewis-Skelly in January?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has found it difficult to secure regular minutes this season, with the left back now operating as the second choice at the club. This reduced involvement has led to suggestions that he should consider leaving in January in search of more consistent opportunities. Last season, he was Arsenal’s first choice, and as a result, he was expected to feature for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, his lack of club-level game time has now prevented him from remaining in contention for a place in the national team setup.

Interest From Other Clubs

Arsenal want him to remain and fight for his position, yet the temptation to leave in the next transfer window is significant. Everton and several other sides are prepared to take him on loan, while Chelsea have recently been linked with a permanent move. The situation places Lewis-Skelly in a challenging position, as he must demonstrate his value in training to earn more opportunities while also managing the growing interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal’s Stance on His Future

It may seem logical to allow the defender to depart on loan to aid his development, but Football Insider claims that Arsenal will not consider any offers for him in January. Although a temporary move could support his growth, the Gunners continue to regard him as an important member of their squad. The club have no intention of sanctioning either a loan or a permanent transfer, believing he still has a meaningful role to play this season.

Arsenal’s decision reflects their long-term view of Lewis-Skelly’s potential, as they remain confident that he can regain form and re-establish himself as a key option. For the defender, the focus will now be on continuing to work hard and proving that he can contribute at the required level. If he succeeds, he will strengthen his position at the club and improve his prospects for both domestic and future international selection.