Should Arsenal sell Lewis-Skelly in January?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has found it difficult to secure regular minutes this season, with the left back now operating as the second choice at the club. This reduced involvement has led to suggestions that he should consider leaving in January in search of more consistent opportunities. Last season, he was Arsenal’s first choice, and as a result, he was expected to feature for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, his lack of club-level game time has now prevented him from remaining in contention for a place in the national team setup.
Interest From Other Clubs
Arsenal want him to remain and fight for his position, yet the temptation to leave in the next transfer window is significant. Everton and several other sides are prepared to take him on loan, while Chelsea have recently been linked with a permanent move. The situation places Lewis-Skelly in a challenging position, as he must demonstrate his value in training to earn more opportunities while also managing the growing interest from elsewhere.
Arsenal’s Stance on His Future
It may seem logical to allow the defender to depart on loan to aid his development, but Football Insider claims that Arsenal will not consider any offers for him in January. Although a temporary move could support his growth, the Gunners continue to regard him as an important member of their squad. The club have no intention of sanctioning either a loan or a permanent transfer, believing he still has a meaningful role to play this season.
Arsenal’s decision reflects their long-term view of Lewis-Skelly’s potential, as they remain confident that he can regain form and re-establish himself as a key option. For the defender, the focus will now be on continuing to work hard and proving that he can contribute at the required level. If he succeeds, he will strengthen his position at the club and improve his prospects for both domestic and future international selection.
No, no, no he is one of our own. Let him go on loan maybe but nothing else.
A time to sell an academy product or an Arsenal player for good money.
Yes, Lewis-Skelly is one of our own just as every player at the Arsenal and we can only sell our own. It is difficult but this is business.
We are not short of alternatives and we can buy upgrades for replacement.
We should sell for anything above 50mil.
Why are we leep.getting these articles about .MLS.?.He just signed a new contract.and is here for.a long time and knows he has to earn his place
He will be in midfield anyway moving forwards.
Groundhog day debate. The kid is 19, can also play midfield, can cover a number of positions. Potentially has a long future in front of him and unlike the majority of his team mates with the exception of Declan Rice does not break down and require months in the treatment room. Look at the long term rather than simply try to create a debate just for the sake of it.
You have 8 capable defenders in the squad with a crazy schedule and you ask if we should sell one, just because a player (19 year old) had a bad game? Sometimes we people, like fixing what’s not broken, we like looking for solutions outside, we like getting something shiny and new. I bet the coaching team and MSL are working on his weaknesses, the quality is there. Arteta is there to improve players, isn’t that part of his job🤷