Should Arsenal sell these 4 players to raise funds for Osimhen?

If there is one certainty in my eyes, it is that Arsenal will recruit a striker this winter.

Week after week, it’s been said that Arsenal aren’t clinical enough, and that’s the only thing keeping them from being as dominant as they should be. Nonetheless, a handful of top strikers have been linked. Victor Osimhen is one of them.

Napoli could absolutely lead Arsenal to the next level. There aren’t many players in the game that are as excellent as him right now. However, his high price tag may be the most difficult impediment for Arsenal in their pursuit of him. There is speculation that he might cost up to 150 million euros.

Although Arsenal demonstrated with their swoop for Declan Rice that they are willing to pursue any player, buying Osimhen may jeopardize their other transfer ambitions.

Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson believes Arsenal can raise funds for Osimhen by selling Mohammed Elneny (who Atletico Madrid are rumored to want), Reiss Nelson (who has impressed when he has played), Emile Smith Rowe (who is yet to break into the team), and Eddie Nketiah (who is set to make way for a new striker).

“If you’re going for strikers and you have some money to spend, just some names roughly, if Arsenal want to get some money in to sign Victor Osimhen, who I think is one of the best out there, you could sell Elneny, Nketiah, Nelson, and Smith Rowe; there’s plenty of players out there you can get some funds in for this top striker,” said Hutchinson on the BBC.

If that is the price Arsenal is willing to pay for Osimhen, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t go with it. There’s little doubt that the 24-year-old Nigerian international, along with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, could be Arsenal’s attack for years to come.

Darren N

