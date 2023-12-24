Should Arsenal sell these 4 players to raise funds for Osimhen?

If there is one certainty in my eyes, it is that Arsenal will recruit a striker this winter.
Week after week, it’s been said that Arsenal aren’t clinical enough, and that’s the only thing keeping them from being as dominant as they should be. Nonetheless, a handful of top strikers have been linked. Victor Osimhen is one of them.
Napoli could absolutely lead Arsenal to the next level. There aren’t many players in the game that are as excellent as him right now. However, his high price tag may be the most difficult impediment for Arsenal in their pursuit of him. There is speculation that he might cost up to 150 million euros.
Although Arsenal demonstrated with their swoop for Declan Rice that they are willing to pursue any player, buying Osimhen may jeopardize their other transfer ambitions.
Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson believes Arsenal can raise funds for Osimhen by selling Mohammed Elneny (who Atletico Madrid are rumored to want), Reiss Nelson (who has impressed when he has played), Emile Smith Rowe (who is yet to break into the team), and Eddie Nketiah (who is set to make way for a new striker).
“If you’re going for strikers and you have some money to spend, just some names roughly, if Arsenal want to get some money in to sign Victor Osimhen, who I think is one of the best out there, you could sell Elneny, Nketiah, Nelson, and Smith Rowe; there’s plenty of players out there you can get some funds in for this top striker,” said Hutchinson on the BBC.
If that is the price Arsenal is willing to pay for Osimhen, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t go with it. There’s little doubt that the 24-year-old Nigerian international, along with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, could be Arsenal’s attack for years to come.
Darren N
Elneny’s down to the last months in his contract.
Osimhen moves the needle in a big way.
The only player you will sell to fund your Osinhiem is Elneny. The trio of Smith Rowe, Nketiah and Nelson are wonderful players. Arteta’s tactics is our biggest problem. No attacker can be on top gear when both Havertz and Odegaard are on the pitch at the same time as your attacking midfielder and central midfielder. If you want to understand what I’m saying, go and re- watch our game with Sheffield United where the trio of Martinelli, Nketiah and Smith Rowe were on the pitch at the same time, the later being our attacking midfielder. We pumped five into there net, with Nketiah scoring hat trick. That is our highest score line this season and its surprising that Arteta never repeated that lineup and formation again. The only player that deserved to be dropped in that lineup is Kiwior for Magalhaes. Liverpool would have been destroyed yesterday had it been we use that lineup.
In my opinion Arsenal (or any other team for that matter) should not bother with Oshimen at least until the summer. He is making Caicedo like moves and while I always preferred him to an Ivan Toney I am starting to see where the differences are growing in terms of getting the deal done. One just keeps creating hurdles whilst the other could even be a loan deal for our FFP situation.
So we sell four players and get one in return?
Of course we need a CF and a better one than either Nketiah and Nelson, but what happens if the new signing gets injured?
We know that can happen, as we have Timber out of course.
I also predict that Elneny will stay at The Arsenal – not necessarily as a player, but he will be involved within the club.
That’s why it makes sense to me that we sign Toney, a proven PL scorer and keep all three players mentioned until the end of the season.
With the current injuries to Partey, Jorginho, Timbers and Tomiyasu, we need to strengthen the squad depth, not weaken it.