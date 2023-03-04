Should Arsenal sell Tierney to raise funds for Declan Rice pursuit?

Kieran Tierney could be useful in helping Arsenal sign Declan Rice. But how so?

Oleksander Zinchenko has really changed the dynamics of Arsenal’s style of play. The way the Ukrainian international covers the left back, the midfield, and leads the attack has him undroppable, which has left Kieran Tierney warming the bench.

Slowly, it is starting to seem like Kieran Tierney is in his last months at Arsenal. In fact, Football Insider insists that Arsenal have a £30 million price on his head, saying they will be willing to cash in on the Scottish titan.

Arsenal reportedly need to raise a huge amount to convince West Ham to sell them Declan Rice, and they see Tierney as a reasonable sale in that endeavour. Football Insider writes, “With the Gunners planning to spend big on a new midfielder in the summer, with Declan Rice also a top target, there will need to be sales to balance the books.

“One player who could raise a significant fee is Tierney, the deputy left-back squeezed out by the excellent form of 2022 signing Aleksandr Zinchenko.”

Many wouldn’t object to Tierney’s exit if it facilitates Rice’s headline swoop. But for Tierney’s fans, this update isn’t what they love to hear. Anyway, it’s likely that he will return to the starting lineup for Arsenal’s Europa League Round of 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon next week. Notably, he started all six of the Gunners’ group stage matches, even scoring the winner in the final game against FC Zurich to secure top spot in Group A.

If given a chance, he may just play himself to relevancy. He may still have a future at Arsenal considering he has been praised by Arteta as one of the “most exciting players in the Premier League” and is under contract at the Emirates until 2026 after extending his deal in 2021.

Do you think we should sell Tierney to raise funds for Declan Rice?

