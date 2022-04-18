Fulham are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this summer, with the Cottagers closing in on Premier League promotion at present.

The Lily Whites need just three points from their remaining five Championship matches, or for Nottingham Forest to drop three or more points from their remaining six outings, for their Premier League promotion to be confirmed ahead of next season, while they have a nine-point cushion over Bournemouth as they look to be crowned champions also.

With it now looking extremely unlikely that they won’t find themselves in the top division next season, they are already claimed to be looking towards the summer transfer window, and one player that MailPlus claims that they have taken a liking to is Balogun.

The Arsenal youngster joined Middlesbrough on loan in January, and earned his way into a regular role, putting in a number of impressive displays. While he hasn’t quite struck it hot in front of goal, he has three goals and two assists from his 15 league outings, but his overall performance level has been rather consistent.

Despite the fact that Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are set to leave the club at the end of their respective contracts this summer, a first-team role at Arsenal for Balogun still seems an unlikely scenario, and a loan in the Premier League for the new season could well be the best thing for his progress.

With a top strike-option expected to be a priority this summer, and the possible signing of a second striker also, Flo could well pick up less minutes than Nketiah has this year, and that would hardly be ideal for his progression.

Do you think a loan to a Premier League side next season would be best for Flo, or should he be kept in north London for next season?

Patrick