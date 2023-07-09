Should Arsenal send Fabio Vieira out on loan?

Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal last season after an impressive campaign with FC Porto in Portugal and was expected to be in top form for the Gunners.

However, the Portugal U21 star struggled to get playing chances and seems too fragile for the Premier League.

Many Arsenal fans never knew who he was until he joined their club and the Gunners have improved their options with two more midfielders in this transfer window.

This makes it much harder for him to get first-team chances next season and there have been suggestions that he should leave on loan this summer.

However, Arsenal correspondent for Football London Kaya Kaynak says the midfielder will likely stay at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta blames himself for the Portuguese struggles.

He responded to a fan in a Q&A session:

“I have to say I would be surprised to see Fabio Vieira loaned this season. He may not have had the best of debut seasons but Mikel Arteta is still a huge fan. The Arsenal boss blames himself for Vieira’s slow start to life in England.

“It’s also worth remembering that Vieira’s preseason last year was massively disrupted by injury.

“Hopefully, if he can get a bit more of a rhythm going this time around he can hit the ground running and provide Arsenal with an option to rest and rotate Odegaard.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not see much of Vieira last season, so fans would not be surprised if he is sent out on loan.

However, the final decision lies with the managers and we expect they will make the right choice for his development.

