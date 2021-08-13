Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Should Arsenal send Miguel Azeez out on loan?

League One club keeping tabs on Arsenal youngster

Portsmouth is considering signing Arsenal’s highly rated midfielder in Miguel Azeez on a season-long loan deal according to FootballLeagueWorld, but there could be a lot of competition for his signature.

The Gunners’ academy manager and former defender Per Mertesacker have shown willingness to loan out youngsters, instead of them playing out their late teen years at the youth set-up.

This season, several young players have already left the U23 squad to ply their trades in lower leagues, to gain experience and push for a spot in the first-team picture in a few seasons’ time.

Staff at London Colney have high hopes for Nikolaj Moller, who was loaned out to German third-tier side Viktoria Köln. But the real excitement is about Azeez, who has been one of the standout players at Arsenal’s Hale End academy, and there have been rumours that he may be promoted to the first-team squad.

Despite the League One side adding four new players at the center of the park, they have shown strong interest in the 18-year-old.

However, the Pompey are not the only ones in race to land the coveted young midfielder. There has been strong interest in Azeez from several clubs already. The midfielder made his debut in the Europa League against Irish club Dundalk last year, and is highly thought of by current manager Mikel Arteta.

Loaning out the player at this stage of his career sounds like the perfect solution to aid his development. It is not beyond the realms of expectations that the England youth international will be an established player in a few years’ time at the Emirates Stadium.

Fans and staff have huge expectations from him, and he has all the abilities in the mix to be a massive success at North London.

  1. VasC says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:12 am

    Can anyone throw some light on Azeez’s contract situation at the club?

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      August 13, 2021 at 8:42 am

      CIES Football Observatory states his contract runs until 2024

      Reply
      1. VasC says:
        August 13, 2021 at 10:14 am

        Thanks, mate. That’s a relief.

        Reply
  2. MartinelliTheBench says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:13 am

    Completely dependent on how MA sees him. The manager is unstable!

    If Arteta doesn’t like the way he walks even, he’ll do well to leave the club.

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:01 am

      Troll

      Reply
      1. MartinelliTheBench says:
        August 13, 2021 at 9:06 am

        Hows that trolling? It’s common knowledge that MA either loves a youngster or completely leaves them out of his plans, no medium.

        Reply
  3. Sue says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:17 am

    I agree, a season of regular first team football would be just the job.
    He’s a special talent and I’d welcome him working with Danny Cowley (who I rate). Didn’t do ESR any harm at Huddersfield, did it?! 🙂

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      August 13, 2021 at 12:33 pm

      I completely agree! I read how they carefully managed ESR if they could do the same for Azeez that’d be great.

      Reply
  4. Eddie says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:34 am

    A loan to a championship level club would do him.
    His biggest ability is his passing range.
    He can pick a pass and is wicked for long passes just like Xhaka, but his biggest flaw is also his defensive awareness just like Xhaka sometimes.
    He needs the loan, hope he goes to a team that plays football.

    Reply
  5. Phil says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:40 am

    If sending a young, inexperienced novice player out on loan to gain experience and learn what professional football is really like in the Premiere League, with the hope that he learns what his job is really all about, would it not be a good idea to send Arteta out on loan? Maybe a 10 year loan deal to somewhere far away, like Siberia. I’m sure he will benefit. I know wecwould

    Reply
    1. Crowther says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:27 am

      U must be ready 4 anything when Coaching arsenal fc,imagine someone saying we send a coach on loan

      Reply
  6. fairfan says:
    August 13, 2021 at 8:40 am

    Yep no need to force it.
    Saka is one of the few who was ready.
    Nelson 22 Niles 24 Willock 21 Nketiah 22 ESR 21 needed loan spells and only ESR has made it to the first team. So the odds of 18 year olds being ready is low. Azeez does not qualify as home grown for 3 years so better let him go on loan

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:06 am

      Homegrown = any player who’s spent 3 years at the club before 21 years old. Azeez has been at Colney since he was 10 so he’s homegrown.

      Reply
      1. VasC says:
        August 13, 2021 at 10:02 am

        I guess what @fairfan meant was, there is no need to waste a “home-grown” slot on Azeez. Because, there is a maximum cap of 25 players. He can be included in the under 21 / academy slot for the season, which doesn’t have any cap. The number of U-21 players that any club can include is unlimited. We can save the “home-grown” slot for players above 21. Even Saka and ESR can be included as U-21 and we can save two more slots in the “home-grown” quota.

        For 20/21 season, our squad list is as follows:

        25 Squad players (*Home grown)

        Alves Soares, Cedric Ricardo
        Aubameyang, Pierre-Emerick
        Bellerin, Hector*
        Borges Da Silva, Willian
        Ceballos Fernandez, Daniel
        Chambers, Calum*
        Dos Santos Magalhaes, Gabriel
        Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed
        Holding, Robert Samuel*
        Kolasinac, Sead
        Lacazette, Alexandre
        Leno, Bernd
        Macey, Matthew Ryan*
        Maitland-Niles, Ainsley*
        Mari Villar, Pablo
        Moreira Marinho, David Luiz
        Mustafi, Shkodran
        Partey, Thomas Teye
        Pepe, Nicolas
        Runarsson, Runar Alex
        Tierney, Kieran
        Xhaka, Granit

        U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

        Adamo Gaspar, Luigi
        Akinola, Timothy Olaoluwa
        Alebiosu, Ryan
        Awe, Zachariah Olumide Ebunoluwa
        Azeez, Miguel
        Ballard, Daniel George
        Balogun, Folarin Jerry
        Bola, Tolaji
        Butler-Oyedeji, Nathan Jerome Chatoyer
        Cirjan, Catalin-Ionut
        Clarke, Harrison Thomas
        Cottrell, Ben
        Coyle, Trae
        Dinzeyi, Jonathan
        Edwards, Khayon
        Ejeheri, Ovie Prince
        Flores, Marcelo
        Foran, Taylor
        Giraud-Hutchinson, Omari Elijah
        Gomes Bandeira, Mauro
        Graczyk, Hubert
        Guendouzi, Matteo
        Hein, Karl Jakob
        Henry-Francis, Jack
        Hillson, James Andrew
        Ideho, Joel
        Igaba-Ishimwe, George Lewis
        Jeffcott, Henry
        John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo
        Kirk, Alexander Michael
        Laing, Levi Alexander
        Lannin-Sweet, James
        Lopez Salguero, Joel
        McEneff, Jordan John
        McGuinness, Mark James
        Medley, Zechariah Joshua Henry
        Mitchell, Remy
        Moller, Nikolaj Duus
        Monlouis, Zane
        Nelson, Reiss
        Nketiah, Edward Keddar
        Norton-Cuffy, Brooke Dion Nelson
        Ogungbo, Mazeed
        Okonkwo, Arthur
        Olayinka, Olujimi James Ayodele
        Olowu, Joseph Olugbenga
        Oulad M’Hand, Zine-Eddine
        Oyegoke, Daniel Oladele Akinbiyi
        Patino, Charlie Michael
        Plange, Luke Elliot
        Sagoe Jr, Charles Kwame
        Saka, Bukayo
        Saliba, William
        Smith, Matthew Gerrard
        Smith, Tom
        Smith Rowe, Emile
        Sraha, Jason Robert Osei
        Swanson, Zak
        Taylor-Hart, Kido
        Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel
        Vigar, Billy Joseph
        Willock, Joseph George

        Reply
    2. Val says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:49 am

      yes he does
      Bellerin in HG aswel

      which also brings me to why the club are chasing English players

      If AMN, Nelson, Bellerin all leave + Willock off to newcastle, that could mean 4 over 21 homegrown spots gone and teh club need to make those numbers back up

      Reply
      1. VasC says:
        August 13, 2021 at 10:04 am

        Please check my comment above for better explanation of fairfan’s comment.

        Reply
  7. Grandad says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Personally I would rather use Azeez from the bench than Elneny.

    Reply
    1. Voyageur says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:31 am

      I agree but unlikely to happen. I’d like to see him at Arsenal until Xmas, start him in Cup games and go from there. If he isn’t ready then loan him out second half of season.

      Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      August 13, 2021 at 9:56 am

      Great point Grandad! Give him 6 months off the bench and then loan him if need be.

      Unfortunately MA is unlikely to use certain players he loves to bench certain players like Martinelli for example.

      Reply
  8. Lenohappy says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:26 am

    I’m not against sending out players on loan but why can’t we send them to championship clubs, why do we always send them to league one or the the German second division.

    Reply
    1. VasC says:
      August 13, 2021 at 11:52 am

      One thing that has definitely improved in the past few seasons is how our youth system works. Thanks to Per Mertesacker. Since assuming the role of the head of the academy, numerous changes have been made to the loaning system.

      Traditionally loan systems are a mutually beneficial agreements. The parent club benefits by the game time the player gets while out on loan and the loaning club benefits by getting a talented player’s services at minimal investment.

      Mertesacker focused more on our player development than the benefits of the club that wants the player on loan. The loaning club playing style must suit our player development and other terms like the expected minimum number of starts and total minutes are all taken into account before sending the player to a club. ESR at Huddersfield is the best recent success story of our loaning system.

      I assume that League One and second division clubs in other nations are more receptive of our terms than the Championship clubs.

      Reply
  9. gunnerforlife says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:55 am

    I agree he should be sent to a Championship club on loan to further his development by playing regular first team minutes. He is a talent waiting to come on for Arsenal first team in the near future. My only hope is that Arteta does not treat him like another Saliba or Martinelli to name a few.

    Reply
  10. Kev m says:
    August 13, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Michael Thomas started with a loan at Portsmouth and that turned out well

    Reply

