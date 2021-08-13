Should Arsenal send Miguel Azeez out on loan?

League One club keeping tabs on Arsenal youngster

Portsmouth is considering signing Arsenal’s highly rated midfielder in Miguel Azeez on a season-long loan deal according to FootballLeagueWorld, but there could be a lot of competition for his signature.

The Gunners’ academy manager and former defender Per Mertesacker have shown willingness to loan out youngsters, instead of them playing out their late teen years at the youth set-up.

This season, several young players have already left the U23 squad to ply their trades in lower leagues, to gain experience and push for a spot in the first-team picture in a few seasons’ time.

Staff at London Colney have high hopes for Nikolaj Moller, who was loaned out to German third-tier side Viktoria Köln. But the real excitement is about Azeez, who has been one of the standout players at Arsenal’s Hale End academy, and there have been rumours that he may be promoted to the first-team squad.

Despite the League One side adding four new players at the center of the park, they have shown strong interest in the 18-year-old.

However, the Pompey are not the only ones in race to land the coveted young midfielder. There has been strong interest in Azeez from several clubs already. The midfielder made his debut in the Europa League against Irish club Dundalk last year, and is highly thought of by current manager Mikel Arteta.

A loan for @MiguelAzeez would be good If we had Europe I’m sure he’d have got games that way But if a season of regular 1st team football was on offer that would be ideal So Portsmouth sounding interested that’s good — saxon71 (@stuafc71) August 12, 2021

Loaning out the player at this stage of his career sounds like the perfect solution to aid his development. It is not beyond the realms of expectations that the England youth international will be an established player in a few years’ time at the Emirates Stadium.

Fans and staff have huge expectations from him, and he has all the abilities in the mix to be a massive success at North London.

Yash Bisht