Should Arsenal send Reiss Nelson out on loan again?

Reiss Nelson had been hotly tipped as an Arsenal star of the future, and the top German coach Julian Nagelsmann requested him on loan at Hoffenheim a couple of seasons ago.
He did not disappoint, scoring 7 goals in just 587 minutes of action in the Bundesliga, and on his rteurn was given a place in the Arsenal first team squad by Unai Emery for last season’s campaign.
He was in the Starting XI for Arsenal’s first two games of the season, and scored a goal in the League Cup, before cruelly sustaining a knee injury which kept him out for a couple of months. He had a couple more cameos before a hamstring injury gave him another six week lay-off, but he still managed 17 appearances under Emery and Arteta, usually as a late substitute.
This season though his progress has stalled, which was not helped by the meteoric rise of Buyako Saka and Smith-Rowe, and other than a few Europa League and Cup games, he has only been seen twice in the Premier League.
He has been thoroughly overshadowed by other Arsenal Academy graduates and now that he has reached the ripe old age of 21, I think he needs to go back out on loan to regain some confidence and form. There have been unfounded rumours that he could go to a Championship club for the rest of the season, and I for one think this is a very good idea…
What do you think?
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes or better still sell him along with willock and nketiah. Not the quality needed to move back to being serious contenders
Come on. Nelson is significantly better than Nketiah and Willock combined. He would do great with a loan and should get back to first squad rotation once Pepe is sold for 40 million pounds (the club will never recuperate the 72 million they wasted on sanlehi’s retirement funds).
He should be kept in the environment that he aspires to. ARSENAL! If he goes to a Championship team at 21, he will still find it a step up too far when he returns. Frankly, i think it would be a silly, naive mistake to send him out on loan anywhere!
Yes. He wouldn’t get enough minutes, because:
– There are Aubameyang, Martinelli and Willian on the left wing
– There are Saka, Odegaard, Pepe and Willian on the right wing
– There are Smith-Rowe, Ceballos, Willian and Odegaard in the CAM position
Yeah he needs to go somewhere where he can play 1st team football. But also it needs to be in a competitive league. Germany Spain UK but the 1st league not championship or some rubbish. I think Germany would be amazing for this guy. He just needs a break.
He is better than willian atm imo
NO! He needs to remain in a tougher environment where he can either reach up to meet it, or be sold altogether. Going down to an inferior level at 21 will only peg him to that level for ever, and whenever he returned, he would be back where he is now, but a bit older with less growing space than he has at present.
#Loan Nelson
-if he does well bring him back and sell Pepe
#Promote Balogun
#Sell Nketia and Willock
– even if we get 20mil combined just sell them before we are either cancelling their contracts or at the stage where they run them down. 20 mil is better than nothing
I’m sick and tired of Arsenal getting ZERO cash for the majority of their players!