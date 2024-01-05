Should Arsenal shake things up and play Bukayo Saka as our Number 9?

I know some Arsenal fans who will be upset if this transfer window ends without them buying a striker. But the truth is that there is a chance they will not splurge cash this winter owing to FFP limitations, so acquiring a marquee striker may be uncertain.

Having stated that, while it is likely that a striker will be signed, how will Mikel Arteta re-ignite the spark in his attack if he is not? There have been suggestions that he use Havertz as his regular No9, but while we wait to see if that is the path the Arsenal manager will pursue, there is another intriguing suggestion for him to consider: why not play Saka as the striker?

Saka is flexible and could possibly succeed as a striker, according to ex-Fulham star Leroy Rosenior, because he has already dazzled playing in diverse positions such as left back and right winger.

“You know you are talking about your Jesus’s and Nketiah’s not being good enough,” said Rosenior on PLP. “What about Saka? Why not play him up front?

“Liverpool play Salah up front sometimes. I would try it. He is that good. He has played left-back; he has played right and left. Play him up front and see how he does.

“Jesus and Nketiah obviously aren’t good enough to take Arsenal where they want to be.”

Cristiano Ronaldo began as a winger, but look what a fantastic striker he eventually became. I suppose Saka can follow in his footsteps, but in order for him to do so, Arteta may attempt him in the role every now and then; who knows, it could be a tactical experiment that works if a top striker isn’t bought. S

Saka scored 14 goals in 38 games last season, and he has 6 goals in 19 games this season. The 22-year-old has goals in him, and he may be worth filling in as a striker and letting Jesus return to his old position as winger?

Darren N

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…