Should Arsenal shatter their transfer record by going for Victor Osimhen

Greetings there, Gooner… The summer transfer window may be months away, but for Arsenal, who have been at their best this season, dominating the Premier League, we can’t help but talk about it because this coming transfer window will be big, and it could be the window in which Arteta finally closes the quality gap between his side and Manchester City.

There are many deals you want Arteta to complete, and one of them will undoubtedly be the acquisition of a dependable striker capable of competing with Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland. So, where can Arteta get his hands on this goal machine? There are many high-flying attackers in Europe, but I think you will agree with me that if he signed Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen, he couldn’t go wrong.

The 24-year-old has 19 goals in 21 Serie A appearances. However, in order to acquire Osimhen, Arsenal will have to compete with Europe’s best, so do they stand a chance of persuading him to join them? Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato thinks Arsenal not only stand a chance to sign Osimhen but are favourites for his services.

As per Tutto Napoli, he says, “The Premier League remains, Arsenal favorite, as is the Manchester United-Chelsea duo. High bar for the price tag. The far-sighted De Laurentiis is asking for €150 million for his star player.”

On his part, Osimhen tells the Athletic he hopes for a PL move. “A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league, but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world, which is the Italian Serie A,” he said.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day, but like I said, it’s a process, and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”

Osimhen at Arsenal could be unbearable for other PL teams. He could no doubt revolutionise Arsenal’s attack and convert many more chances into goals than our present Number Nines.

Sam P.