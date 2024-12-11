Should Arsenal sign a new defender in January?

Arsenal has been forced to rely on Jakub Kiwior in recent matches due to injury issues that have sidelined both Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães. Jurrien Timber, who can also play as a centre-back, has been filling in at right-back in the absence of Ben White, further reshuffling the defensive setup. These adjustments highlight the injury problems that have continuously affected the Gunners this season. While Mikel Arteta’s team has managed these challenges, the ongoing injury concerns have prompted discussions about strengthening their defensive options in the upcoming January transfer window.

The criticism Arsenal faced over the summer signing of Calafiori, who was brought in to add depth to the squad, now seems justified. The Italian’s presence has proven vital as injuries have left the Gunners thin at the back, reinforcing the importance of having a quality backup in defence. With the team competing on multiple fronts and targeting major honours, Arsenal’s need for additional defensive reinforcements has become even more pressing.

According to a report from Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is considering adding a new defender to his squad in January. The Gunners are expected to be among the most active clubs in the winter transfer window, and a new centre-back is reportedly on Arteta’s radar. The source suggests that Arsenal is keen to bolster their defensive ranks and provide greater competition and cover for their current defenders.

As Arsenal looks to maintain their push for four major trophies, the January transfer window offers a crucial opportunity to improve their squad. Arteta will be eager to act quickly if promising options become available, ensuring that the team is well-equipped to handle any future injury setbacks. Strengthening their defence could prove to be a key move in sustaining their challenge across all competitions.

