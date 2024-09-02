Should Arsenal sign Adrien Rabiot to solve our midfield problems?

Will Arsenal consider exploring the free agent market to address their midfield issues prior to the North London Derby?

After the 1-1 draw against Brighton, it became clear that Arsenal could have a tricky situation with their midfield. Declan Rice’s red card against the Seagulls leaves Arsenal a midfielder short for the upcoming North London derby clash against Tottenham.

After Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe left, Arsenal’s options in midfield dropped. Arsenal expected Mikel Merino’s arrival to boost their midfield numbers, but before he could make his debut, he injured his shoulder during training ahead of the Arsenal versus Brighton game. The new recruit could be out for a while.

Versus Spurs, Ethan Nwaneri, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey could be the only midfield options at Arteta’s disposal. If the transfer window was still open, one would have argued Arsenal could do with another midfield signing.

Well, the transfer window is shut. However, there’s an opportunity for Arsenal to make a signing and boost their midfield options.

There were reports early in the summer transfer window that Arsenal was in talks for French midfielder Adrian Rabiot.

Rabiot became a free agent after his deal with Juventus expired. The left-footed box-to-box midfielder, who shares the same profile as Mikel Merino, could inject the physicality into Arsenal’s midfield in the absence of Rice. If he had been at Arsenal, he would have been an ideal partner for Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey against Spurs.

Following the international break, Arsenal could sign and register him as a free agent in time to include him in the North London derby matchday squad. With that said, would Arsenal try to push for his signature, and could their dropping points versus Brighton be the inspiration for that move? Let’s wait and see.

Even so, Arsenal must find a way to field a strong midfield against Spurs after the international break if they pass up the chance to sign Rabiot on a free transfer.

Darren N

