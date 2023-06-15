Should Arsenal sign Antoine Griezmann after his small release clause is revealed?

Antoine Griezmann is widely regarded as one of the top attackers in the world at the moment, and his abilities would undoubtedly benefit most clubs globally.

Despite facing criticism for his time at Barcelona, the Frenchman has regained his best form since returning to Atletico Madrid. In the previous season, he contributed with over 30 goals and assists combined, a remarkable feat for a player who some believe should be considering retirement.

Griezmann continues to showcase his exceptional skills and remains in peak physical condition. The prospect of him joining Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium is enticing, as he would undoubtedly deliver top-notch performances for the club.

In a surprising turn of events, The Sun has revealed that Griezmann’s release clause at his current club stands at just £21 million, which has surprised many fans. Following the disclosure of this information, supporters from various clubs, including Arsenal, have expressed their desire for their respective clubs to activate the clause and secure his services.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or any other club will pursue Griezmann and trigger his release clause, but there is no doubt that he would be a valuable addition to any team lucky enough to secure his signature.

Griezmann has been one of the finest players in the world for several seasons and will make an impact at the Emirates.

However, at 32, he is probably too old to fit into our plans and we should focus on much younger players as we have done for most of the last few terms.

It would be great if the club can make a marquee signing who would deliver for us in the next campaign.

