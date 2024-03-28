Should Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber’s brother?

Jurrien Timber arrived at Arsenal in the summer as one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

He had a good pre-season, but his competitive campaign was cut short in the first league game of the season, and he is now racing against time to play again this campaign.

However, the defender is still expected to do well at Arsenal, and his brother has been tipped to perform well for a team like the Gunners.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Quinten Timber before, as he shines for Feyenoord, and his present manager, Arne Slot, is confident he will do well for a top side.

Quinten is looking to move to a bigger European league and test himself there, just like his brother.

It remains unclear how strong Arsenal’s interest in his signature is, but Slot said, as quoted by Voetbal Zone:

“If he continues to develop as he has in the past year, his ceiling is extremely high.

“Because he has made great development in the past year. I think he is a very special player because he has the strength and speed in midfield to create a surplus. And I also think he has a very good mentality and is a very good boy.

“I think they (the Timber brothers) are both very good. That one is already at Arsenal, and I don’t think it is ruled out that Quinten should also be able to go to a club of that calibre.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Timber brothers are highly-rated talents in Dutch football, but Quinten needs to be better to break into our current midfield.

