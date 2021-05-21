Should Arsenal sign Maty Ryan permanently?

Of all the deals that Arsenal aspire to complete in the upcoming summer, signing a solid backup goalkeeper should also be a priority.

Since Emi Martinez left last year, the Gunners have reportedly looked at several shot-stoppers.

The club were criticized of making a short-sighted signing in Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson from Dijon in Ligue 1, a club who were fighting relegation at that time and whose relegation fate was sealed few weeks back.

Rúnarsson, even though is an Iceland international, lost his place in the side who will finish last in France’s tier one league.

Many questions can be asked about the running of the club. Couldn’t those funds be used elsewhere? Wouldn’t a homegrown signing be better?

After Arsenal concluded the last summer window with the signing of Thomas Partey from Spanish club Atletico Madrid, it appeared to be a decent window.

The club strengthened where they need strengthening at. Center-back, central midfield and the wing was dealt with.

However, with the benefit of hindsight we can now say with certainty that it turned out to be a below average transfer window by the Gunners.

Willian and Thomas Partey (apart from few games) were awfully bad in their debut season at the Emirates Stadium. As a result, Willian is likely to depart this summer on a permanent basis. He can be joined up by Rúnarsson, who can depart the North London outfit on loan this summer.

Every point can be made in favor of Maty Ryan’s loan deal being converted into a permanent one. He has been a solid back-up to Bernd Leno, who has looked shaky this season.

Few would argue that Arsenal should make the loan deal of the Australian international permanent. Especially when he is available on a cut-price deal.

The goalkeeper also has a dressing room presence due to his age and experience, which can only benefit this young Arsenal team.

But if Arsenal intend to keep Ryan, they must move on Rúnarsson either on a permanent basis or on loan, because the 26-year-old would occupy a non-homegrown slot.

The London club would be best served if they give that third-choice goalkeeping place to an academy player who is also homegrown.

Arthur Okonkwo looks likely to be that player, after reports suggested that he was close to being handed a new deal by the club.

The 19-year-old has also made the Europa League squad on a number of occasions. Thus, it looks like a rational decision of giving a Hale End graduate the third-goalkeeping slot.

Yash Bisht