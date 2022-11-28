Should Arsenal sign more Japanese players after seeing Tomiyasu progress?

We all know that the little known “Arsene Who?” signed as manager of Arsenal after managing in the Japanese A-League, and he learnt many of his revolutionary (for England) coaching methods from the meticulous preparations of the Japanese players, like the special diets and fitness regimes.

So it was surprising that Wenger only bought one Japanese player in his 22 years at the club, and that was the current international Takuma Asano who is now with his country at Qatar. Wenger had very high hopes for the youngster, but he was refused a working visa and he didn’t get to play for Arsenal.

But Arteta brought in our next Japanese player in Takahero Tomiyasu from Bologna, who got a visa and was an instant success for the Gunners. Tomi’s old boss at Bologna, the director Walter Sabatini, watched Japan beat Germany in Qatar last week, and spoke to Sky Italia after the game, in which the Arsenal defender played a big part in their victory.

“I had a Japanese player who is playing for Arsenal now, Tomiyasu,” Sabatini said. “Since I saw him train every day, I thought the next four or five players I’d sign would be Japanese.

“They have an incredible mentality. A great ability to remain focused, and can put into practice what the coach demands from them.

“Tomiyasu had an immediate impact at Bologna despite coming from Belgium. So much so he joined Arsenal for a significant sum.”

Japan did not have the same success against Costa Rica and, despite controlling the game from start to finish, fell to to the only attempt on target from Costa Rica in the whole match.

But it makes you think, doesn’t it. If these Japanese players are so dedicated and professional, they sound like excellent choices to play underArteta’s demanding regime.

Do you think the Arsenal boss should be scouting a few more of the Japanese internationals for the future?

————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arsenal’s Brazilian stars as they prepare to face Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids