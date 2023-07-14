Arsenal linked with loan move for Barcelona starlet – Backup to Bukayo Saka?

As we speak, Arsenal is guaranteed to have parted ways with more than £200 million on deals for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. That is unquestionably more than half of what they intended to spend on this window.

There is speculation that the buying spree will continue, with a move for another midfielder on the cards. Even if another midfielder is signed, Arsenal’s summer activity would only feel complete if another attacking player is added.

There is a call for the team to sign a reliable deputy for Bukayo Saka. Obtaining one could be costly and difficult, but Arteta and Edu can make it happen. What if they pursue a loan deal (which would be economical) to strengthen their right wing and then decide whether that loan deal can be converted to a permanent contract the following season?

Ferran Torres could be the player signed on a loan deal if Mikel Arteta can convince him to join. The Spaniard has struggled to break into Xavi’s lineup, and Barcelona is willing to allow him to exit on a loan deal to help them sort out their wage situation. Torres may be a great alternative for Saka; listen to Xavi talk about him: “Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most,” said Xavi to the media last year.

“He’s a player on another level; he’s spectacular: how he understands the space, links play, doesn’t lose the ball, his defensive work… he’s world-class. He’s a great signing, one I wanted, and a wonderful footballer.”

Torres has Man City ties, and those with Man City ties shine at the Emirates, so I can see him shining here. How difficult will it be to develop Torres into a world-class player if Arteta has done so with Odegaard?

