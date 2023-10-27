Should Arsenal sign this Bundesliga super-striker rather than Ivan Toney?

o0 the first is that he would not have played football for a long time after serving an 8-month football ban due to betting violations; not playing may affect his match fitness (he may need time to find his rhythm, but I feel Arsenal is keen on him being an instant hit); and the second is that Brentford may still want a very large amount of money for his sale.

Mikel Arteta may disregard these two and other concerns and still sign him: Gooners should have faith in his judgment. However, what happens if he decides not to sign the Englishman or if his deal falls through due to a variety of factors?

As a football fan, you’ve probably heard of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. The 27-year-old has been a revelation in the Bundesliga. In just eight games, he has scored 14 Bundesliga goals.

Back in the summer, few people had heard of the Guinean sensation, but now everyone is talking about how dangerous he is with the ball at his feet in front of the opponent’s goal. He has been linked with a move away from Germany. A number of Premier League clubs have expressed interest in his services. I haven’t seen a clear transfer link from Arsenal for his services, but there’s nothing to prevent Mikel Arteta from considering him.

The Spanish tactician should consider signing the striker, since he can get him for a bargain £15 million in the winter transfer window because of his release clause, which will be active in both the winter and summer transfer windows.

He should sign him also, since he may be the ideal backup for Gabriel Jesus. Because of his recurring injuries, Arsenal could benefit from recruiting a reliable backup like the ex-Rennes striker, who could be a reliable source of goals.

Serhoun is strong, fast, and agile, and he can play as a lone attacker or as part of a two-man attack. Sofascore gives him an 8.46 rating for his performance this season, the highest of any player in Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, or the Premier League.

He may not be on Arsenal’s radar now, but if he continues to impress, Arteta may just consider his swoop. Don’t you think?

Daniel O

