Should Arsenal sign this ex-Liverpool star as emergency cover in January?

Arsenal can sign former Liverpool star in January 

According to SkySports, former Liverpool man Georginio Wijnaldum will be open to a move back to the Premier League, with Arsenal being one of the options. 

The Gunners are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. At the moment they have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny on their books. 

However, Partey has struggled to have a major impact in the team since his arrival from Spain last year. Xhaka has shown interest of moving on from North London. 

Whereas Lokonga is still young and Elneny is set to see out his current contract. Finally, Maitland-Niles is, at best, a bench warmer who could come on late in matches. 

There is a feeling among the fans that signing an upgrade should be on the club’s high priority list.  

Last summer, the North London outfit looked at various options. But Xhaka ended up staying, thus bringing in a fresh body at the center of the park made little sense. 

In Wijnaldum, Mikel Arteta will have a proven Premier League player at his disposal. The Dutch international made 217 Premier League appearances, scoring 27 goals, and assisting 16 times. 

The only problem Arsenal might have is his wage demands and match sharpness. The 31-year-old still hasn’t established himself as a starter in Paris. 

While he’s currently pocketing £165,000, which can turn out to be a bit of a problem to the London side, who want to reduce their annual wage bill. 

But if they believe he’s worth every penny of it then obviously they should push for a move. In the end, everyone knows what Wijnaldum is capable of. 

  1. PJ-SA says:
    December 9, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Players are not the problem anymore, it’s the system and tactics being used.

    Get a real manager and give him a year with this squad, then he can decide what really needs upgrading.

    1. dgr8xt says:
      December 9, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Very sensible comment

  2. Grandad says:
    December 9, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Wijnaldum is still a skilled ,athletic box to box midfielder who is a mainstay of the Dutch national side. Even at 31 he would bring pace and energy to our midfield , and with Partey and Elneny absent on AFCON duties a short term loan would seem ideal for all concerned.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      December 9, 2021 at 1:02 pm

      Partey is also a skilled ,athletic box to box midfielder….but he’s played as a DM.

