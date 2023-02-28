Should Arsenal sign this Villa star as our new Number Nine?

Mikel Arteta has a reputation for getting the most out of athletes who are known to be talented but have fallen short of standards in previous teams. We’ve seen it with Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, and even Gabriel Jesus: Arteta has brought out the best in these players. Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa could be Arteta’s next resurgence project.

There is no ruling out Arsenal signing another No. 9, and it is with this view that Caught Offside‘s Stan Collymore writes in his column that Aston Villa should not hesitate to transfer Watkins to Arsenal. Collymore thinks Arsenal are interested in signing the Briton and that Villa can easily get £40 or £50 million for him.

Collymore says, “I’d let Ollie Watkins leave Aston Villa. He’s been linked with Arsenal quite a few times, so it certainly seems they like him. I’m sure they’ve scouted him a bit too.

“I think Watkins is a good player, but I don’t see him as the type of 25-goal-a-season striker that Villa needs. I think he lacks a bit physically too, so if Christian Purslow could negotiate a fee around £40m or £50m, I’d be snapping Arsenal’s hand off.”

The only issue with Watkins’ acquisition is that Collymore regards him as a player incapable of scoring 25 goals or more. So, why would Arsenal invest in such a striker?

However, if they do sign him, Arteta can work his wizardry and guide Watkins to his finest form in front of goal. Watkins could bring quality offensive options to Arsenal’s squad if he is acquired to replace Jesus.

With a PL title defence and Champions League participation on the cards, Arteta will require a larger and more talented squad next season. If Arsenal can sign any quality star, they should do so because they will simply have to be stronger next season.

