Should Arsenal simply pay Pepe off and terminate his contract?

Arsenal’s Ivorian winger, Nicolas Pepe, finds himself training away from the main squad amid speculations of an impending departure from the club this summer. In recent footage shared by Pepe himself, he can be seen working out in a gym alongside members of the public, hinting at the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Emirates.

Pepe’s journey at Arsenal has been far from smooth since his high-profile £72 million transfer from Lille in 2019. Despite showing glimpses of his potential, the winger has struggled to consistently justify his hefty price tag. Over 112 appearances for the Gunners, he managed to score 27 goals and provide 21 assists, but his overall impact has often fallen short of expectations.

According to the Sun, it has been suggested that Arsenal might be contemplating the idea of terminating Pepe’s contract to free up space in the squad. It appears that manager Mikel Arteta does not view the Ivorian as an integral part of his plans for the upcoming season. As the rest of the Arsenal squad gears up for their pre-season tour in LA, Pepe’s situation remains in limbo.

Earlier this month, Pepe was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. However, negotiations reportedly fell through when the player took too long to agree on personal terms. It is clear that the winger’s future is currently in a state of flux, leaving Arsenal fans uncertain about what lies ahead.

Arteta’s recent comments about Pepe’s lack of involvement in his plans. The Spanish coach stated that the winger is currently recovering from an injury, which is why he is not with the team. The boss said: “at the moment he is recovering from an injury which is why he’s not here… he had a spell on loan and obviously we wanted to get much more than we got from that loan spell. We have to see when we come back, understand what the plans are and make the right decision for him,” as quoted by Metro.

In the pecking order for the right flank, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Reiss Nelson seem to have gained Arteta’s favor over Pepe. Even players like Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira appear to be considered before the Ivorian when it comes to team selection.

It also doesn’t look like Arsenal will be able to move Pepe on either due to his inflated wage packet, so do you think it would sensible for Arsenal to simply terminate his contract and pay him off?



