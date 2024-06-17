Should Arsenal spend £129m on two attackers this summer

Arsenal has been linked with multiple attackers, and there’s speculation that signing two of them could significantly bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta is receiving robust support to elevate the team’s status among the best in Europe, a role he has justified with the team’s progress over the past two seasons.

Despite being one of the top-scoring teams in the Premier League last season, Arsenal lacked a prominent number nine like Erling Haaland, which has fueled speculation about adding firepower up front.

One of the reported targets is Viktor Gyokeres, who had an impressive season with Sporting Club, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

Additionally, Arsenal has shown interest in Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could potentially secure both attackers this summer for a combined fee of £129 million. While this investment is substantial, it is seen as a strategic move that could propel Arsenal into contention for the league title next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

To sign good players, we must splash the cash, and we expect our board to know this, so signing these stars should not become a problem if they believe they will solve our attacking problems.

