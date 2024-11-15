Should Arsenal splash out 85 million to sign this versatile West Ham star?

Arsenal will need to address one issue if they are to ever achieve peak performance. They will need to include quality in their attack. One issue that has disturbed Arsenal fans 11 games into the 2024-25 league season is the club’s struggles in the final third.

The absence of Martin Odegaard has significantly contributed to Arsenal’s offensive struggles. Nonetheless, he is only one of several reasons Mikel Arteta’s attack hasn’t clicked.

The departures of Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer have left the Gunners’ attack lacking in quality, with no similar signings made to replace them. When injuries strike Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, there is a significant decline in the team’s performance, as the available replacements do not have the same impact.

It is vital to recruit quality attackers during either the winter or summer transfer windows in 2025. Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United is one of the Gunners’ top targets. Reports surfaced a few weeks ago suggesting that the North Londoners were considering replacing Leandro Trossard with Kudus.

Sami Mokbel, in his Daily Mail column, discussed the Gunners’ interest in Kudus. He thinks West Ham understands their star player is attracting transfer interest from other major clubs. And he reveals they intend to be firm about how much they will let him leave for. Kudus’ departure from the London Stadium is contingent upon the payment of his £85 million release clause.

Kudus is currently one of the best forwards in the Premier League; his versatility (he can play all across the attack or as an RCM and LCM) adds to his attractiveness.

Given that ex-Premier League scout Micky Brown recently stated that Mikel Arteta was not convinced with Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus as starters, Kudus is a player who could potentially step in and replace these players in the starting 11.

Peter Rix

