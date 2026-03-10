Should Arsenal splash the cash again in the summer?

In the last summer transfer window, Arsenal significantly bolstered their squad with new players, making the squad big enough to have two quality players in each spot. In some positions, the Gunners have up to three quality players who are options for Mikel Arteta, and the gaffer is a happy man for that reason.

In the three seasons prior, the Gunners struggled to keep up with the eventual Premier League champions because they lost their key men to injuries. It meant Arsenal finished second in the league standings for three consecutive seasons, and the Gunners would be looking to ensure that they do better this term.

They have led the Premier League for a long time, and as we enter the final weeks of the season, they have a chance to finally win the title.

Unlike in the last three seasons, this time injuries do not affect Arsenal much, and this is because they have bolstered their squads with the best players available.

Their decision to add depth to their squad in the summer of 2025 has given them the best chance to finally be champions after two decades.

They could even win the quadruple, and it will not be a surprise if more clubs follow Arsenal’s lead and bolster their squads in the summer, but should Arsenal make signings again?

Fans who bet sports feel they have a complete squad, especially if this team goes on to win all the trophies they are still challenging for. However, the world’s best clubs always improve themselves every summer, and Arsenal would be smart to do the same.

Not every player in their current squad has performed well this season, and one of the best things to do would be to replace them with better players. The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been poor, and Myles Lewis-Skelly has looked inadequate to deliver for the team again.

At the end of this term, the club should be open to splashing the cash on new stars again, but this time the moves should target replacing some of the current deadwood. This means the club should make some sales and be as ruthless as it can to sell players and include the money from their departure alongside more funds to buy players who will be upgrades.

If Arsenal wins this EPL crown, they will need to be better to retain the crown, and an injection of new stars could help.