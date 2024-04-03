Should Arsenal start Jorginho or Partey against Luton?

I know we’ve referred to Jorginho as a big-game player, but his performance against Manchester City was not his greatest as a Gunner.
The Italian midfielder was not as influential as he has been in recent weeks, and we did not see him command play. Some even only noticed he was on the pitch during his substitution. I don’t know about you, but I felt Thomas Partey was more influential in his cameo than the former Chelsea midfielder.
I’m looking forward to Wednesday’s game against Luton. I guess the issue is, will Jorginho start? Adrian Clarke’s response to the question reveals that he would not start Jorginho. He explained why on the Handbrake Off podcast: “I think I would change the left-back, and I would bring in Partey for Jorginho. Jorginho didn’t look quite….; he looked tired. I know he came off fairly early, but he had the second-fewest touches in the game.”
Many people believe that making this midfield change would be a sensible decision because it would allow Arteta to finally field a midfield trio consisting of Martin Odegaard, Rice, and Partey — Arsenal’s strongest midfield on paper.
But, while some of us think it could be a good tactical decision, with Luton as aggressive as they are, can Arteta afford to lose his midfield general? Or do you think Arteta should integrate Partey gently so he can gather match fitness for the tougher games ahead?
Darren N
Jorginho to start, he is in great form and deserves his place, no international minutes so 19 days before Man C, should not be physically or mentally fatigued
Partey is fresh from long term injury so will take some time to get back up to match speed and 90 minute fitness
I would like to see Partey come on early in the second half, to give him at least half an hour of pitch time to get him back up to match sharpness
Think this ideal game to rotate
A gamble but we cant have same players playing every few days
I would play
Raya
Tomyasu Gabriel Kiwior Zichvenkho
Partey Joreginho
Havertz
Jesus. Trossard Martinelli
Shuffling all the pack at once doesn’t seem very wise. I think Saka wont start because of ongoing issues, Dont see much changed line up this time but expect early substitution.
Good lineup @Dan
Jorginho is extremely capable, but he’s inconsistent, unfortunately. I’d always start partey over him when fit – far more reliable imo
Jorginho inconsistent???
Partey more reliable???
1st April was 2 days ago…
Jorginho should start in my opinion. Pathey considering his injury concern should be intoduced after 60 minutes to gain more match fitness. Jorginho was involved in int duties I guess he got tired. Because of the agression of Luton I Tomiyasu can play left back while Gabriel is rested and Kiwior play CD with Saliba. Havertz can also be rested for Jesus. But considering the importance of getting to league to again I think Arteta would retain his first 11.
Luton is fighting against relegation. Make no error to minimize the hurt they can cause.
I will play Partey and Rice. Partey needs match fitness to prepare for Bayern
The gente introduction of the world class player must continues, so continue to start Jorginho ahead of Partey for one reason and one reason only.
Am growing increasingly confident as the world class player make his timely return.