Should Arsenal start Jorginho or Partey against Luton?

I know we’ve referred to Jorginho as a big-game player, but his performance against Manchester City was not his greatest as a Gunner.

The Italian midfielder was not as influential as he has been in recent weeks, and we did not see him command play. Some even only noticed he was on the pitch during his substitution. I don’t know about you, but I felt Thomas Partey was more influential in his cameo than the former Chelsea midfielder.

I’m looking forward to Wednesday’s game against Luton. I guess the issue is, will Jorginho start? Adrian Clarke’s response to the question reveals that he would not start Jorginho. He explained why on the Handbrake Off podcast: “I think I would change the left-back, and I would bring in Partey for Jorginho. Jorginho didn’t look quite….; he looked tired. I know he came off fairly early, but he had the second-fewest touches in the game.”

Many people believe that making this midfield change would be a sensible decision because it would allow Arteta to finally field a midfield trio consisting of Martin Odegaard, Rice, and Partey — Arsenal’s strongest midfield on paper.

But, while some of us think it could be a good tactical decision, with Luton as aggressive as they are, can Arteta afford to lose his midfield general? Or do you think Arteta should integrate Partey gently so he can gather match fitness for the tougher games ahead?

Darren N

