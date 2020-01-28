Should Arsenal start looking for more African defenders like Toure and Lauren?

We used to get good defenders from Africa; what has happened? by Lagos Gooner

Hello again friends. Hope we enjoyed our game against Bournemouth yesterday? Despite the result we recorded yesterday, one thing is still clear; and that is that we still need a good defender. Hopefully, we can get one before the transfer window closes. However, while we wait to see who the club can sign, I want to talk about great defenders from Africa who have played for Arsenal. My question however is what of if we send scouts to Africa to help us get promising defenders, would it be a bad idea?

Now before I continue, I am not in any way racist by this article, saying defenders from other continents are not good enough, I am only trying to say here that based on some good times we had with some African defenders in the past, and can we try looking towards Africa to get strong, energetic and hard tackling Africans?

Kolo Toure: This Ivorian great, played for Arsenal between 2002 to 2009. He recorded 225 appearances with Arsenal, scoring 9 goals in the process. He was signed from ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast. At the time of his signing, he was a hot prospect from Mimosas without people knowing much about him. After 7 years in Arsenal, he had made great an impact that he was been touted as the best defender from Africa to have played for Arsenal. He won one Premiership title and one FA cup title with Arsenal.

Laureano Bisan Etame-Maye (Lauren): Two Premiership titles and two FA cup titles, was not what really defined this Cameroonian international at Arsenal. He was part of the invincibles at Arsenal. He played from Arsenal between 2000 to 2007, raking 159 appearances and 7 goals in the process. He was a master of the right back defence and till today, he is very much a member of the Arsenal’s league of legends. At national level, Lauren won two African cup of nation’s trophy with the Cameroonian national team. He is currently an Arsenal Ambassador.

Alex Song: Alex Song didn’t play defense for Arsenal throughout his Arsenal career but whenever Arsenal needed an emergency defender, the defensive midfielder was always one to run to. With 138 league appearances, 7 goals to his credit, Alex Song was a main stay of the Arsenal team, while he was at Arsenal. He is strong, agile and very alert. His brief romance to Barcelona ended his impact at Arsenal.

These are just a few of the African defenders of the many who have ever played for Arsenal. We still have some good defenders of African origin playing top flight football in Europe and who can do a good job at Arsenal, Koulibally anybody? We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua