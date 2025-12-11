Should Arsenal start Saka and Madueke at the same time? Keown

Noni Madueke strengthened his claim for increased starting opportunities at Arsenal with a decisive brace in the win against Club Brugge. The match carried its challenges, yet Arsenal emerged with another important result that further distances them from their rivals in the Champions League table. Their European form has been particularly striking, especially considering their occasional difficulties in away fixtures in the domestic league. Supporters have found it refreshing to witness such consistency on the continental stage, and Madueke’s form now presents a genuine selection dilemma for Mikel Arteta.
Competition on the Right Wing Intensifies
Bukayo Saka has not been at his sharpest in recent weeks, and Madueke, who arrived in the summer to provide competition, is making it increasingly difficult to overlook him. The former Chelsea attacker has delivered with confidence and creativity, offering a level of threat that strengthens Arsenal’s attacking structure. Previously, when Saka was left out of the starting lineup, the team occasionally struggled to maintain fluency. With Madueke, however, the side appears capable of sustaining or even elevating its performance levels. His emergence ensures that Arsenal now possess two high-quality options competing for the right wing position, improving depth and tactical flexibility.
Madueke’s progress has added valuable balance to the squad, and his impact is being recognised not only for goals but also for the influence he brings in challenging moments. As Arsenal push to maintain their strong form, the presence of two players capable of shaping matches from the right side offers genuine strategic advantages for the manager.
Keown Suggests a Tactical Adjustment
Former defender Martin Keown has proposed a potential solution that would allow both players to start together. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said, ‘When you start looking forward and think about Arsenal’s best XI, you wonder if Madueke ends up on the left. Saka will likely stay on the right. We haven’t seen them available together much this season due to their injuries but that could be an option going forward.’ His suggestion reflects the growing conversation around how best to utilise Arsenal’s strengthened attacking resources as the season develops.
In my opinion, you start the best players, based on form not on their name.
If Saka and Madueke are the best in form, then they should start, if not they should sit. We have too much quality in the squad to start someone underperforming, it lessens the team on the pitch.
I hope competition is what we want, not name-dropping starters. I really like Ben White, but currently Timber is the superior RB. If Madueke is out-performing Saka, then Madueke has earned his start.
Competition helps improve the team, it helps players elevate individually, or get replaced if they are not up for the competition.
While i agree with your reasoning D, i don’t see why Saka should not be considered for the left wing role where i believe he started his career.As a natural left footer he would have the edge on Martinelli and Trossard when it comes to crossing more accurately on the run from that flank, and perhaps a more direct approach is what is needed to ignite Goykeres who has disappointed me so far.Based purely on form Trossard should start at LW if fit but i thought Martinelli did well in the second half against Bruges.
Both Englishmen are exciting players, but they offers different style of play that is awesome to watch.
Saka is the physically stronger one of the twol, he’s Arsenal undisputed poster boy, regarded as an exceptional talent known for his consistency, technical skills, tactical intelligence and often delivers crucial goals and assists through precise play and movement.
Madueke seems more explosive, aggressive and a little more direct in his attacking style, it is this direct dribbling drive that gets you on the edge of your seats, but he lacks the end product of Arsenal Saka boy, his recent brace on European nights could be a sign of things to come.
There preferred position is on the left in the final attacking third, with games coming thick and fast there’s no need to over load the left as it is
Madueke over Saka for me.
Gyokeres.
Saka. Odegaard. Madueke.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Hmmm 🧐 🤔
Is this balanced?
Not for me. Trossard is our most in form attacker and should start on the left. If not,you’ve still got Martinelli and Eze.
Madueke hasn’t looked comfortable on the left. His best performances for us have come on the right. Saka is also at his best on the right. Therefore,just one at a time, unless our other options on the left are injured.
Where does that put Martinelli? Why is he always the one to suffer, despite his contributions? What did he do wrong to deserve to be on the bench?