Should Arsenal start Saka and Madueke at the same time? Keown

Noni Madueke strengthened his claim for increased starting opportunities at Arsenal with a decisive brace in the win against Club Brugge. The match carried its challenges, yet Arsenal emerged with another important result that further distances them from their rivals in the Champions League table. Their European form has been particularly striking, especially considering their occasional difficulties in away fixtures in the domestic league. Supporters have found it refreshing to witness such consistency on the continental stage, and Madueke’s form now presents a genuine selection dilemma for Mikel Arteta.

Competition on the Right Wing Intensifies

Bukayo Saka has not been at his sharpest in recent weeks, and Madueke, who arrived in the summer to provide competition, is making it increasingly difficult to overlook him. The former Chelsea attacker has delivered with confidence and creativity, offering a level of threat that strengthens Arsenal’s attacking structure. Previously, when Saka was left out of the starting lineup, the team occasionally struggled to maintain fluency. With Madueke, however, the side appears capable of sustaining or even elevating its performance levels. His emergence ensures that Arsenal now possess two high-quality options competing for the right wing position, improving depth and tactical flexibility.

Madueke’s progress has added valuable balance to the squad, and his impact is being recognised not only for goals but also for the influence he brings in challenging moments. As Arsenal push to maintain their strong form, the presence of two players capable of shaping matches from the right side offers genuine strategic advantages for the manager.

Keown Suggests a Tactical Adjustment

Former defender Martin Keown has proposed a potential solution that would allow both players to start together. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said, ‘When you start looking forward and think about Arsenal’s best XI, you wonder if Madueke ends up on the left. Saka will likely stay on the right. We haven’t seen them available together much this season due to their injuries but that could be an option going forward.’ His suggestion reflects the growing conversation around how best to utilise Arsenal’s strengthened attacking resources as the season develops.

